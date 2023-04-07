There are 48 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week and we’ll recap them all plus pick out our top 3 picks below.

Missed any of the new releases last week? Netflix Canada added 24 titles between March 24th and March 31st.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 147 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson

Will 2023 be the year of Mission: Impossible? It certainly looks like it, with Tom Cruise currently flying high after mastering the box office with Maverick in 2022.

While we’re waiting for the new entry to hit theaters, those in the US will be able to catch up on the superb 2018 entry, where Ethan and his team race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck

Jurassic Park has been added and readded multiple times to Netflix over the years, but it always will be a welcome readdition.

Alan Grant, a pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Director: Dean DeBlois

Genre: Animation, Action Adventure | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrara

Dreamworks has an incredible track record for producing even better sequels than the original; Shrek 2, Kung Fu Panda 2, and especially How to Train Your Dragon 2 are all incredible.

When Hiccup and Toothless discover an ice cave that is home to hundreds of new wild dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider, the two friends find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

33 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 6th, 2023

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Amigos (2023)

Catwoman (2004)

Chupa (2023) N

Click (2006)

Crash (2004)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Dragon (2011)

Fix Us (2019)

Girls Trip (2017)

House of Wax (2005)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) N

Laurence Anyways (2012)

Louis Cyr, l’homme le plus fort du monde (2013)

Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

New York Minute (2004)

Oh Belinda (2023) N

Reminiscence (2021)

Safari (2022)

Safe House (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

The Fall of the American Empire (2018)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

They Came Together (2014)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You Got Served (2004)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 6th, 2023

Beef (Season 1) N

Beyblade Burst Quadrive (Season 1)

Blippi (Collection 2)

Fitness for Runners (Season 1) N

Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (Season 1)

Invisible (Season 1)

LEGO Ninjago (Season 6)

Magic Mixies (Season 1)

Thicker Than Water (Season 1) N

Transatlantic (Limited Series) N

War Sailor (Limited Series) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 6th, 2023

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 6th, 2023

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) N

The Signing (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 6th, 2023

My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!