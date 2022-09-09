HomeWhat's New on NetflixWhat’s New on Netflix Canada (CA)58 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

There are 58 new movies and TV shows available to stream on Netflix Canada this week.

by @JRobinsonWoN
Published on

The Imperfects (Season 1) is now available to stream on Netflix Canada

It’s only a slightly quieter week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 58 new movies and TV to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Imperfects (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10
Genre: Sci-Fi| Runtime: 44 Minutes
Cast: Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson

After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible and a cure.

The Road (2009)

Director: John Hillcoat
Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 111 Minutes
Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Molly Parker

In a post-apocalyptic future, a father and son struggle to survive as they traverse perilous roads and dangerous landscapes in search of a home and a better life.

End of the Road (2022) N

Director: Millicent Shelton
Genre: | Runtime: 91 Minutes
Cast: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

40 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

  • Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
  • Aashik Awara (1993)
  • Aloevera (2020)
  • Amrapali (1966)
  • Animal (2016)
  • Asoka (2001)
  • Chaahat (1996)
  • Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
  • Chamatkar (1992)
  • Dear Zindagi (2016)
  • Dilwale (2015)
  • Diorama (2022) N
  • Duck Season (2006)
  • Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
  • Ek Villain Returns (2022)
  • Elaan (1971)
  • End of the Road (2022) N
  • English Babu Desi Mem (1996)
  • Happy New Year (2014)
  • Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
  • Khoon Khoon (1973)
  • Lal Patthar (1971)
  • Manoranjam (1974)
  • Marley (2012)
  • Maya Memsaab (1993)
  • Murjum (1989)
  • No Limit (2022) N
  • Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)
  • One 2 Ka 4 (2001)
  • Plaza Catedral (2021)
  • Prince (1969)
  • Professor (1962)
  • Qila (1998)
  • Ram-Jaane (1995)
  • Salaakhen (1975)
  • Sohni Mahiwai (1984)
  • Sun Cry Moon (2019)
  • The Road (2009)
  • The Shadow (2019)
  • Yaar Gaddar (1994)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

  • Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) N
  • Cobra Kai (Season 5) N
  • CoComelon (Season 6) N
  • Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) N
  • Entrapped (Season 1) N
  • HollyBlood (2022) N
  • Love Between Fairy and Devil (Season 1)
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) N
  • Narco-Saints (Season 1) N
  • Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) N
  • The Imperfects (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

  • Get Smart With Money (2022) N
  • The Anthrax Attacks (2022) N
  • Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) N
  • Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

  • Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!



