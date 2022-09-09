58 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

It’s only a slightly quieter week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 58 new movies and TV to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Imperfects (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Sci-Fi| Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Rhys Nicholson

After undergoing an experiment that gives them monstrous side effects, Abbi, Tilda and Juan join forces to find the scientist responsible and a cure.

The Road (2009)

Director: John Hillcoat

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Guy Pearce, Molly Parker

In a post-apocalyptic future, a father and son struggle to survive as they traverse perilous roads and dangerous landscapes in search of a home and a better life.

End of the Road (2022) N

Director: Millicent Shelton

Genre: | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

40 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

Aakhri Adaalat (1988)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Aloevera (2020)

Amrapali (1966)

Animal (2016)

Asoka (2001)

Chaahat (1996)

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)

Chamatkar (1992)

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dilwale (2015)

Diorama (2022) N

Duck Season (2006)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

Elaan (1971)

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Happy New Year (2014)

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Manoranjam (1974)

Marley (2012)

Maya Memsaab (1993)

Murjum (1989)

No Limit (2022) N

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Plaza Catedral (2021)

Prince (1969)

Professor (1962)

Qila (1998)

Ram-Jaane (1995)

Salaakhen (1975)

Sohni Mahiwai (1984)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

The Shadow (2019)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) N

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N

CoComelon (Season 6) N

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) N

Entrapped (Season 1) N

HollyBlood (2022) N

Love Between Fairy and Devil (Season 1)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) N

Narco-Saints (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

Get Smart With Money (2022) N

The Anthrax Attacks (2022) N

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) N

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 9th, 2022

Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!