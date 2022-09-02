69 new movies and tv shows added to netflix canada this week

It’s been a busy start to September on Netflix Canada thanks to the addition of 69 new movies and TV shows.

First of all, here are some of the top highlights from the past week:

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Steve Martin, John Candy, Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon

Steve Martin was one of the kings of comedy in the 1980s, and his legendary pairing with John Candy made Planes, Trains & Automobiles one of the most beloved comedy films of the decade.

Chicago advertising agent Neal Page just wants to make it home in time for Thanksgiving. But thanks to bad weather his flight is canceled and puts him on a collision course with Del Griffith, a loveable but oafish shower curtain ring salesman who decides to help Neal make it home.

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 42

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 minutes

Cast: Sarah Natochenny, Zena Robinson, Tara Strong, Diana Kaarina

Netflix has fast become the streaming home for Pokemon over the past few years, and the addition of Master Journeys ensures that Pokemon fans of all ages still get to enjoy and binge one of Japan’s biggest exports.

Ash continues his journey to becoming a Pokemon Master with his companion Pikachu, meanwhile, Goh continues his journey to catch every single Pokemon.

Young Sheldon (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 105

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord

At first, there was an audible groan at the idea of a prequel series for Sheldon Cooper, however, across the five seasons Iain Armitage and the cast have charmed their way into the hearts of millions across the globe.

Before there was Leonard and Penny, genius physicist Sheldon Cooper grew up in a blue-collar family in Texas. Excelling because of his genius but impaired by his lack of social skills, life has a lot of hard lessons in store for the young genius.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

44 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 2nd, 2022

A Monster Calls (2016)

Angel of Death (2009)

Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Bugsy (1991)

Cleveland Abduction (2015)

Collateral (2004)

Collision Course (2022)

Couple of Days (2016)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Fenced In (2022) N

Funny Girl (1968)

Godzilla (1998)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

I Came By (2022) N

Ivy + Bean (2022) N

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2021) N

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2021) N

Jarhead (2005)

Katteri (2022)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Life (1999)

Love at First Stream (2021)

Love in the Villa (2022) N

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Off the Hook (Season 1) N

Panic Room (2002)

Payday (2018)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Primal Fear (1996)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Festival of Troubadours (2022) N

The Girl Next Door (2007)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Under Her Control (2022) N

Waterworld (1995)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

18 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) N

Family Secrets (Season 1) N

Game Shakers (Season 1)

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Season 1)

Legacy, a Kate McDougall Investigation (Season 1)

LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)

Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (Season 1)

Mighty Express (Season 7) N

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

Rookie Blue (5 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (Season 4)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) N

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

SpongeBob Squarepants (1 Season)

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) N

Young Sheldon (Season 5)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) N

Club America vs. Club America (Season 1) N

I AM A KILLER (Season 3) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Buy My House (Season 1) N

Dated and Related (Season 1) N

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!