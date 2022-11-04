73 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

It’s a busy start to the new month on Netflix Canada thanks to the additions of 73 new movies and TV shows to the library this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

BLOCKBUSTER (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Sitcom | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Randall Park, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur

There’s a cruel or somewhat poetic irony that Netflix has produced a sitcom series based on the very company that laughed them out the door many years ago.

At the last remaining Blockbuster, a hardworking manager fights to keep his video store open and staff happy amid competition and complicated feelings.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Director: John Krasinski

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millie Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward,

A great film directing debut for John Krasinski who also starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, in one of 2018’s most popular horrors.

Cut off from the rest of the world, a tight-knit family lives in constant fear of making any sound that will attract terrifying alien creatures.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews, Antonio Banderas

One of the best sequels to any film, not a single person out there can’t enjoy how great Shrek 2 is.

Newlyweds Shrek and Princess Fiona are invited to the Kingdom of Far Far Away where Fiona’s parent reign as King and Queen. However, upon arriving not everyone is pleased with Fiona’s choice of husband.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada Ths Week

58 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 4th, 2022

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Quiet Place (2018)

Ahmed Notre Dame (2021)

Assassin’s Bullet (2012)

Attack on Finland (2022)

Baby Mamas (2018)

Barnyard (2006)

Concussion (2015)

Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

Courageous (2011)

David (2013)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Desterro (2020)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (2022) N

Enola Holmes (2022) N

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Flushed Away (2006)

Get Out (2017)

Gun (2010)

Hostage (2005)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Lusala (2019)

Madagascar (2005)

Mense van die Wind (2022)

My Father is a Playboy (2022)

Non-Stop (2014)

Nora’s Will (2010)

Oblivion (2013)

Open Water (2004)

Penelope (2006)

Red Dragon (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sea (2018)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Simon Calls (2020)

Single White Female (1992)

Soa (2020)

State of Play (2009)

Suburbicon (2017)

The Big Short (2015)

The Captive (2014)

The Firm (1993)

The Ghost (2022)

The Great Wall (2016)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Professionals (1966)

The Secret of the Greco Family (Season 1)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Takeover (2022) N

To Russia with Love (2022)

Tomcats (2001)

Uyire (1998)

Vampire Dog (2012)

War (2007)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 4th, 2022

BLOCKBUSTER (Season 1) N

Everybody Loves Raymond (Season 9)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) N

Inside Man (Limited Series) N

Manifest (Season 4) N

Molang (Season 4)

Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) N

The Final Score (Season 1) N

Young Royals (Season 2) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 4th, 2022

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

Killer Sally (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 4th, 2022

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: November 4th, 2022

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) N

Where are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below.