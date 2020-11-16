December is almost here, and with it will be the arrival of some excellent new additions to the Netflix Canada library. We’re still yet to hear the full line up of what’s to come in December, but thankfully we’ve learned enough to grant a first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in December 2020.

If you've missed any new additions from November, we have an in-depth preview available to read.

Please Note: This is not the completed list of what’s to come to Netflix Canada in December 2020. We’ll learn more of what’s to come soon, so ensure to keep this page bookmarked.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2020

A Christmas Catch (2018) – Christmas rom-com that sees an undercover detective fall in love with her lead suspect.

– Christmas rom-com that sees an undercover detective fall in love with her lead suspect. Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Christmas animated short.

– Christmas animated short. Christmas With a Prince (2018) – Christmas romance-drama about an injured spoiled prince that ends up in the care of a pediatric specialist.

– Christmas romance-drama about an injured spoiled prince that ends up in the care of a pediatric specialist. Christmas Wonderland (2018) – Christmas romance drama starring Lily Osmont as a gallery curator who returns home, only to come face to face with her high school love.

– Christmas romance drama starring Lily Osmont as a gallery curator who returns home, only to come face to face with her high school love. Don’t Let Go (2019) – Horror starring David Oyelowo.

– Horror starring David Oyelowo. The Dressmaker (2015) – comedy-drama starring Kate Winslet as Tilly Dunnage, a woman who takes revenge on those who wronged her through her skill with a sewing machine, and knowledge of haute couture style.

– comedy-drama starring Kate Winslet as Tilly Dunnage, a woman who takes revenge on those who wronged her through her skill with a sewing machine, and knowledge of haute couture style. Gormiti (Season 1) – Spanish/Italian children’s animated series.

– Spanish/Italian children’s animated series. Heart & Soul (Season 1) – Nigerian medical-drama.

– Nigerian medical-drama. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Volume 1) N – Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history.

– Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history. Juliet Naked (2018) – comedy-drama starring Chris O’Dowd and Rose Byrne.

– comedy-drama starring Chris O’Dowd and Rose Byrne. Odd Squad (3 Seasons) – Children’s comedy series.

– Children’s comedy series. Super Wings (Season 3) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) – Incredible documentary from The Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson.

– Incredible documentary from The Lord of the Rings director, Peter Jackson. Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2019) – Animated special episode of the world’s most famous steam train.

– Animated special episode of the world’s most famous steam train. Traffik (2018) – Chilling thriller that pits a couple in a fight for survival against a biker gang while alone in the mountains.

– Chilling thriller that pits a couple in a fight for survival against a biker gang while alone in the mountains. U-Turn (Season 1) – crime-thriller starring Sean Penn and Jennifer Lopez.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2020

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N – Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores otherworlds.

– Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores otherworlds. Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical

– Polish musical Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German Stand-Up comedy special.

– German Stand-Up comedy special. Johnny English (2003) – Spy-espionage comedy starring Rowan Atkinson.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2020

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday special

– Children’s animated holiday special Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Christmas comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 4th, 2020

Big Mouth (Season 4) N – Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty.

– Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty. Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass (Season 1) N – Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp.

– Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp. Christmas Crossfire (2020) N – German Christmas comedy-thriller.

– German Christmas comedy-thriller. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) – crime-thriller series.

– crime-thriller series. Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish Comedy

– Turkish Comedy Mank (2020) N – Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

– Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. Selena: The Series (Part 1) N – Musical biopic based on the life and incredibly tragic career of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 5th, 2020

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese horror series.

– Taiwanese horror series. The Grinch (2018) – Illumination studios adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s classic Christmas story.

– Illumination studios adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s classic Christmas story. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 6th, 2020

Everybody Knows (2018) – Crime-drama starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 7th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama series.

– Romantic K-Drama series. Ava (2020) – Action drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run from the organization she worked for.

– Action drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run from the organization she worked for. The Claus Family (2020) N – Dutch Christmas adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 8th, 2020

Andre & His Olive Tree (2020) – Documentary

– Documentary Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher.

– Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventures (2020) N –

– Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Season 1) N – The Halloween monsters are back to save Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 9th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas (New Episodes) N – Christmas special.

– Christmas special. The Big Show Show: Christmas (New Episodes) N – The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special.

– The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special. Regiment Diaries (Season 2) –

– Rose Island (2020) N – Italian Comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 10th, 2020

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 11th, 2020

A Trash Truck Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday

– Children’s animated holiday El desorden que dejas (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series.

– Spanish drama series. The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N –

– The Prom (2020) N – Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School Lesbian, who’s conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend Prom with her girlfriend.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 14th, 2020

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Mystery thriller series centred around an elite ballet academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 15th, 2020

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – Musical docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 16th, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Portuguese language docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 18th, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 23rd, 2020

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Sci-fi directed by George Clooney

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on December 25th, 2020

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – Romantic period drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn

