First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix Canada: May 2020

April was another good month for Netflix Canada but already May is shaping up to be an excellent month for Canadian subscribers. We’re keeping track of all the new titles coming to the library so let’s take a first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in May 2020.

Below isn’t the full list of all the titles coming to Netflix Canada in May 2020. We’ll be learning a lot more as the month gets closer, and throughout the month of May itself, so make sure to keep coming back to learn more.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 1st, 2020:

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Almost Happy: Season 1 N

Barely Lethal (2015)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Dante’s Peak (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Get In (2019) N

Hollywood: Limited Series N

Into the Night: Season 1 N

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Medici: Season 3 N

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020) N

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

The Half Of It (2020) N

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Season 2

True: Happy Hearts Day (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 4th, 2020:

Luccas Neto Em: Acampamento De Férias 2 (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 5th, 2020:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 7th, 2020:

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Scissor Seven: Season 2 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 8th, 2020:

Dead to Me: Season 2 N

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N

The Eddy: Season 1 N

The Hollow: Season 2 N

Valeria: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 11th, 2020:

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Trial by Media: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 12th, 2020:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverand (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 13th, 2020:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 14th, 2020:

Riverdale: Season 4

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 15th, 2020:

Chichipatos: Season 1 N

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 17th, 2020:

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 19th, 2020:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 23rd, 2020:

Spelling the Dream (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 26th, 2020:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 28th, 2020:

La Corazonada (2020)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on May 29th, 2020:

Space Force: Season 1 N

