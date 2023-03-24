Netflix Canada Added 21 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Despite the relatively small number of 21 additions to the Netflix Canada library, there are some extremely welcome new movies such as The Suicide Squad, Atomic Blonde, and Jackass Forever.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Director: James Gunn

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis

The very fist Suicide Squad movie was a dude, both critically, and with the DC fanbase, however, James Gunn proved that you can make a decent Suicide Squad movie. And, even with some of its whackiest villains.

Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan, John Goodman, Toby Jones

After another spy’s murder, MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton must find a missing list of double agents, identify a traitor and escape with her life.

Jackass Forever (2022)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña

Twelve years after Jackass 3, Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew return for yet another round of outrageous stunts, pranks, and pain.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Bullet to the Head (2012)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) N

Furies (2023) N

I See You (2019)

Jackass Forever (2022)

Johny (2023) N

The Dreams of Elibidi (2010)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

The War with Grandpa (2020)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 7) N

Invisible City (Season 1) N

Love Is Blind (Season 4) N

The Kingdom (Season 2) N

The Night Agent (Season 1) N

Who Were We Running From? (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

We Lost Our Human (2023) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

I Am Georgina (Season 2) N

1 New Variety Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 24th, 2023

Men on a Mission (Season 5)

