Netflix Canada Added 23 New Movies and Shows This Week: July 21st, 2023

There are some great selections from the 23 new movies and shows added to Netflix Canada this week. In particular, this week sees the addition of The Batman, one of the first movies of James Gunn’s reset of the DCEU.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Article continues below...



The Batman (2022)

Director: Matt Reeves

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 176 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano

Two years of nights have turned Bruce Wayne into a nocturnal animal. But as he continues to find his way as Gotham’s dark knight Bruce is forced into a game of cat and mouse with his biggest threat so far, a manic killer known as “The Riddler” who is filled with rage and determined to expose the corrupt system whilst picking off all of Gotham’s key political figures. Working with both established and new allies, Bruce must track down the killer and see him brought to justice, while investigating his father’s true legacy and questioning the effect that he has had on Gotham so far as “The Batman.”

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions (2021)

Director: Adam Robitel

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Indya Moore, Holland Roden

After escaping death by the skin of their teeth and surviving the bloody games devised by the nefarious Minos Corporation, lucky players Zoey and Ben are now coping with trauma after the events of Escape Room. But instead of finding answers and closure, Zoey and Ben are soon dragged into another set of fiendishly designed death traps. And as a handful of former escapees join in, the competitors must work together to outsmart their inhuman tormentors and give their all to solve increasingly sophisticated puzzles. This time, the unseen perils are more elaborate, and escape is futile. Who shall live and who shall die in the sadistic Tournament of Champions?

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Competition, Reality | Runtime: 63 Minutes

Cast: Ru-Paul, Michelle Visage, Jason Carter, Ross Matthews, Santino Rice

“Join RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, as the host, mentor and inspiration on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the ultimate in drag queen competitions. Playing a dual role, RuPaul reigns supreme in all judging and eliminations, while RuPaul, the man, helps guide the contestants as they prepare for each challenge. Contestants include the nation’s most outrageous, cutting-edge, talented and stunningly gorgeous drag queens all fighting for the title (and tiara) as top drag queen of the land. Working with our contestants are top models, designers and American idols all rolled up into one. Each week, through the trials and tribulations of glam, glitter and show-stopping performances, one drag queen is eliminated until reaching the next superstar drag queen of America.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 21st, 2023

Asvins (2023)

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions (2021)

First Daughter (2004)

Fist Fight (2017)

Hysteria (2011)

Kingdom (2019)

Kingdom 2: Far and Away (2022)

Kohrra (2023) N

Raven Song (2023)

Studio 54 (2018)

Texas Killing Fields (2011)

The (Almost) Legends (2023) N

The Batman (2022)

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) N

Viral (2016)

Yahoo+ (2022)

4 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 21st, 2023

Morphle (Season 1) N

Supa Team 4 (Season 1) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) N

The Smurfs (Season 13)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 21st, 2023

The Deepest Breath (2023) N

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 21st, 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!