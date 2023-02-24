Netflix Canada Added 23 New Titles This Week: February 24th, 2023

It’s a quieter week on Netflix Canada as we approach the end of February, however, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any great new additions to the library. This week sees the arrival of I Care a Lot, the return of Rocketman, and the exciting new thriller The Strays.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

I Care a Lot (2021)

Director: J Blakeson

Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina

Ruthlessly infuriating in all of the best ways, Rosamund Pike is one of the best actresses in Hollywood to be cast in the role of the villain.

Maria Grayson preys upon the vulnerable elderly by becoming their court-appointed legal guardian, defrauding them, and trapping them under her care. However, Marie bites off more than she can chew when her latest client is the mother of a powerful gangster.

Rocketman (2019)

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Genre: Drama, Musical | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gemma Jones

Dancing and singing his way through some of the most iconic songs of Elton John, and despite not winning any awards, Taron Egerton put on an award-winning performance in Rocketman.

Rocketman tells the tale of how legendary musician Elton John rose to stardom. Not without controversy, behind Elton John’s flamboyant on-stage persona was a man plagued by sex, drugs, and the increasing pressure of revealing his sexuality to a hostile world.

The Strays (2023) N

Director: Nathaniel Martello-White

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Ashley Madekwe, Jorden Myrie, Bukky Bakray, Samuel Small, Maria Almeida

We have a suspicion that The Strays could be a sleeper hit for Netflix. Expect to see The Strays on plenty of top-ten lists around the world this week.

Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 24th, 2023

Altar Boy (2021)

An Inconvenient Love (2022)

Call Me Chihiro (2023) N

Chhota Bheem and the Legend of El Magnifico (2022)

Gnomeo and Juliet (2011)

I Care a Lot (2021)

Marry Me Again? (2021)

Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2023)

Rocketman (2019)

The Strays (2023) N

We Have a Ghost (2023) N

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 24th, 2023

Chhota Bheem (Season 6)

Oddballs (Season 2) N

One Piece (Season 13)

Outer Banks (Season 3) N

Summer Strike (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) N

Triptych (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 24th, 2023

Making All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) N

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 24th, 2023

Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) N

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!