Netflix Canada Added 23 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: June 9th, 2023

Netflix Canada added 23 new movies and TV shows to the library this week.

Netflix Canada added 23 new movies and TV shows to the library this week.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s top highlights:

Escape Plan (2013)

Director: Mikael Håfström
Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 115 Minutes
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, 50 Cent, Sam Neill,

Framed and thrown into an escape-proof prison that he designed himself, structural security expert Ray must use all his know-how to break out.

Arnold (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 4
Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Following the life of the world’s most beloved action Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his humble beginnings in the Austrian countryside, a bodybuilding adonis, film star, and to his time serving as governor of California.

Human Resources (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10
Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 26 Minutes
Cast: Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Keke Palmer

The short-lived spin-off is coming to an end after only two seasons, however, fans enjoy the antics and exploits of some of Big Mouth’s funniest characters.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 9th, 2023

  • A Lot Like Love (2023)
  • A Man Apart (2003)
  • Concussion (2013)
  • Escape Plan (2013)
  • Gully (2019)
  • November (2022)
  • Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)
  • Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016)
  • Srimannarayana (2012)
  • The Wonder Weeks (2023) N
  • To Love Is To Grow (2023)
  • You Do You (2023) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 9th, 2023

  • Barracuda Queens (Season 1) N
  • Bloodhounds (2023) N
  • Human Resources (Season 2) N
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4) N
  • Never Have I Ever (Season 4) N
  • This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 9th, 2023

  • Arnold (Limited Series) N
  • The Playing Card Killer (Limited Series) N
  • Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: June 9th, 2023

  • Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) N
  • Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!

