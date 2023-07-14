What’s New on Netflix Canada (CA)

Netflix Canada Added 24 New Movies and Shows This Week: July 14th, 2023

There are 24 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week.

by
Published on EST

Jump To Comments

24 new movies and tv shows added to netflix canada this week july 14th 2023

It’s been a good week of new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada with 24 new additions to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Quarterback (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8
Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 50 Minutes
Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Article Continues Below...

Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, Quarterback chronicles the journey of the QBs Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Marcus Moriate of the Atlanta Falcons, and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Five Star Chef (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 6
Genre: Competition, Food, Reality | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

The Lake House (2006)

Director: Alejandro Agresti
Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 98 Minutes
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dylan Walsh, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Twelve years after acting in the film Speed, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunited for a time traveling romantic drama.

A lonely doctor who once occupied an unusual lakeside house begins to exchange love letters with its former resident, a frustrated architect. They must try to unravel the mystery behind their extraordinary romance before it’s too late.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 14th, 2023

  • Bird Box Barcelona (2023) N
  • Blood of Redemption (2013)
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)
  • Déjà Vu (2022)
  • Love Tactics 2 (2023) N
  • Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) N
  • On the Line (2022)
  • The Lake House (2006)
  • The Tutor (2023)

10 TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 14th, 2023

  • Burn the House Down (Season 1) N
  • Devil’s Advocate (Season 1) N
  • Qi Refining for 3000 Years (Season 1)
  • Quarterback (Season 1) N
  • Sonic Prime (Season 2) N
  • StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) N
  • Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) N
  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2) N
  • Yizo Yizo (Season 3)
  • Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 14th, 2023

  • Five Star Chef (Season 1) N
  • Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) N
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) N
  • Too Hot to Handle (Season 5) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 14th, 2023

  • Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom. Contact: [email protected]


More from What’s New on Netflix Canada (CA)

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address