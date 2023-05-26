Netflix Canada Added 24 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: May 26th, 2023

It’s a quieter week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 24 new movies and TV shows added to the library. However, there’s still plenty to enjoy, in particular the addition of two fantastic animated titles from DC Animated Universe,

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

Harley Quinn (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animated, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader,

Tired of being the Joker’s sidekick, Harley Quinn dumps the clown and embraces her inner supervillain to become the crime queen of Gotham City.

Batman: The Animated Series (1 Season)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 65

Genre: Animated, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, Loren Lester, Mark Hamill

The Caped Crusader struggles to overcome his demons while battling Gotham’s most notorious villains, including the Joker, Penguin, and Harley Quinn.

Mother’s Day (2023) N

Director: Mateusz Rakowicz

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Agnieszka Grochowska, Adrian Delikta, Dariusz Chojnacki, Paulina Chruściel, Paweł Koślik,

When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 26th, 2023

Ballerina (2016)

Bheed (2023)

Blood & Gold (2023) N

Dasasra (2023)

Hard Feelings (2023) N

Mother’s Day (2023)

Operation Mayfair (2023)

The Boss Baby

The Portrait (2017)

The Year I Started Masturbating (2022)

Tin & Tina (2023) N

Where the Tracks End (2023) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 26th, 2023

Batman: The Animated Series (2 Seasons)

Chhota Bheem (Season 8)

FUBAR (Season 1) N

Harley Quinn (2 Seasons)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) N

Turn of the Tide (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 26th, 2023

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (3 Seasons) N

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 26th, 2023

Victim/Suspect (2023) N

MerPeople (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: May 26th, 2023

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!