Netflix Canada Added 25 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: April 28th, 2023

April is almost over, but that doesn’t mean we’re waiting until May to get some great new additions to the Canadian library. With 25 new movies and TV shows, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend on Netflix Canada.

First of all, here are the top week’s highlights:

AKA (2023) N

Director: Morgan S. Dalibert

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Alban Lenoir, Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti, Saïdou Camara

Filled with wall-to-wall explosive action, we expect AKA to be extremely popular amongst Canadian and French subscribers this weekend.

A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’ young son.

Inuyasha (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 167

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kumiko Watanabe, Kôji Tsujitani, Tadahisa Saizen

As one of the most popular anime of the early 2000s, it’s great to see even more episodes being added to the Netflix library.

Suddenly finding herself in feudal Japan, schoolgirl Kagome teams up with half-demon Inuyasha to retrieve the scattered shards of a sacred jewel.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (2023) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 36 Minutes

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

7 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 28th, 2023

Dasara (2023)

Kiss, Kiss! (2023) N

Malignant (2021)

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2022)

Stowaway (2021)

The Matchmaker (2023) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 28th, 2023

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) N

Firefly Lane (Season 2: Part 2) N

Hyde, Jekyll, Me (Season 1)

Love After Music (Season 1) N

Sharkdog (Season 3) N

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) N

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) N

The Nurse (Limited Series) N

The Patients of Dr. Garcia (Season 1)

Wave Makers (Season 1) N

Yizo Yizo (Season 2)

2 Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 28th, 2023

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023) N

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 28th, 2023

Risqué Business: Japan (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 28th, 2023

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!