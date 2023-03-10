Netflix Canada Added 37 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to your weekly rundown of what’s new on Netflix in Canada. Below, we’ll cover all 37 new releases that got added to Netflix in Canada, specifically over the last seven days and pick out three big titles we think you should watch over the weekend.

While Netflix CA did add a bunch of great content this week, it also added even more last week. If you missed our roundup, we covered 82 new releases that were added in the first week of March 2023.

Top 3 Picks on Netflix Canada This Week

Scream (2022)

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega

There’s no getting away from Scream at the moment with Scream 6 now out in theaters and a seventh movie reportedly on the way too. Fitting then, Netflix Canada managed to pick up the followup of the franchise, which debuted in theaters by Paramount Pictures last year.

This movie is set 25 years after the first movie and sees a new killer donning the Ghostface mask and causing havoc the residents (some of which will be very familiar) of Woodsboro, California.

Breaking (2022)

Director: Abi Damaris Corbin

Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan

The other big movie Netflix Canada picked up this week which only debuted in theaters last year is Breaking, which first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival under its original title 892/

The Bleecker Street movie sees a Marine war veteran desperately trying to fit back into civilian life but finds there’s plenty of challenges meeting him every step of the way.

ScreenDaily gave the movie a glowing review saying: “Superb performances from Boyega and the late Michael Kenneth Williams highlight this sombre, character-driven tale.”

You (Season 4 – Part 2)

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Ambyr Childers

Writer: Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti

Runtime: 45 min

Rounding out our picks for Netflix Canada this week is the final five episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series, You. As you will know, Joe has been galavanting around London, hoping to make a new life, but, unlike prior seasons, finds himself on the backfoot throughout most of the episodes we’ve seen thus far.

Will he make it out unscathed for a potential fifth season? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix CA This Week

A Sense of Humour (2011)

Breaking (2022)

Castle of Stories (2019)

Do Your Worst (2023)

Familiye (2017)

Faraway (2023) Netflix Original

Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live (2022)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original

Home (2015)

Jolly Roger (2022)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Netflix Original

Perfect Strangers (2022) Netflix Original

Rekha (2023)

Scream (2022)

The Fall of the American Empire (2018)

The Unholy (2021)

20 New Series Added to Netflix CA This Week

Fire & Flow (Volume 1)

Fitness for Runners (Volume 1)

High Intensity Training (Volume 2)

Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso (Volume 1)

Kick Off with Betina Gozo (Volume 1)

Lower-Body Workouts (Volume 1)

Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rana Naidu (Season 1) Netflix Original

Upper-Body Workouts (Volume 1)

Yoga (Volume 1)

Yoga with Xochilt (Volume 1)

You (Season 4 – Volume 2) Netflix Original

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original

Unlock My Boss (Volume 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments down below.