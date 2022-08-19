Netflix Canada Added 41 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

For Netflix Canada, the addition of 41 new movies and TV shows in the middle of August means it’s been an incredibly busy week. There are plenty of exciting new movies and shows to watch from the library, including the sequel to Wonder Woman and bonus episodes of The Sandman.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 151 Minutes

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright

After the overwhelming success of the first Wonder Woman movie, there was never any doubt that Warner Bros would green light a sequel. The movie was released during the height of the global pandemic and was one of the movies that helped kickstart Warner’s streaming service, HBO Max.

Decades after her fight against Ares during The Great War, a new threat arises during the 1980s when a charismatic businessman steals an ancient artifact that allows the user to grant wishes.

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Director: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Robert Redford, Jennifer Lopez, Morgan Freeman, Josh Lucas, Damian Lewis, Camryn Manheim

While critics didn’t love this family romance when it was first released, audiences ever since have. Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t watched it yet:

“A grieving widow and her daughter move in with her estranged father-in-law in Wyoming, where time allows them to heal and forgive.”

The Sandman (Bonus Episode)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt

Writer: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

As we’ve previously reported, The Sandman was due to get a bonus episode but Netflix has, up until today, been tight-lipped on what exactly was coming.

Well, that changed this morning with the release and reveal of a bonus episode now available on Netflix globally.

The episode, titled A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope, features two stories, one that’s entirely animated and the voice cast of the audiobook for The Sandman and the other, a new live-action story.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix Canada

24 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 19th, 2022

4th Republic (2019)

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

A Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Anchor Baby (2010)

Dwindlee (2021)

Homefront (2013)

It’s Her Day (2016)

Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)

Lawless (2012)

Light in the Dark (2019)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

Look Both Ways (2022) N

Nikamma (2022)

Royalteen (2022) N

Safe (2012)

The Assistant (2022)

The Craft: Legacy (2020)

The Lifeguard (2011)

The Next 365 Days (2022) N

The Throne (2021)

Warcraft (2016)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

You Can Do It Dear! (2022)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 19th, 2022

Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) N

Echoes (Limited Series) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) N

High Heat (Season 1) N

Kleo (Season 1) N

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) N

The Cuphead Show (Season 2) N

The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) N

The Sandman (Bonus Episodes) N

Unsuspicious (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 19th, 2022

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) N

The Defiant Ones (Limited Series)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 19th, 2022

A Clean Sweep (Season 1)

Glow Up (Season 4) N

Model (Season 1)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 19th, 2022

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) N

