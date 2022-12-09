Netflix Canada Added 42 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

There’s lots to love from this week’s additions on Netflix Canada. With 42 new movies and TV shows, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Director: Simon McQuoid

Genre: Action, Adventure, Martial Arts | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada

With a history spanning thirty years, there are many fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise. It’s been a long time since we’d seen an adaptation of the bloodiest fighting game, but it was more than worth the wait.

When Outworld’s conquest to dominate the realms threatens the freedom of Earthrealm, martial arts fighters following an ancient prophecy must win a fight to the death tournament in order to save their home.

Django Unchained (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Action, Drama, Western | Runtime: 165 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson

From Inglourious Basterds to Django Unchained, it was two smash hits in a row for director Quentin Tarantino, and two Academy Awards in a row for actor Christoph Waltz.

Traveling bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz saves the life of Black slave Django Freeman. Enlisting the help of the German bounty hunter, Django sets out to free his wife from a vile and malicious Mississippi plantation owner, Calvin Candie.

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Director: Joel Crawford

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman

The Croods have become an increasingly popular franchise for Dreamworks, and during the pandemic, it was watched by millions of families across the world.

While searching for a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise inhabited by the inventive Betterman family. Then it all goes bananas.

25 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 9th, 2022

Broken Wings (2022)

Burning Patience (2022) N

Delivery by Christmas (2022) N

Django Unchained (2012)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Freerunner (2011)

God’s Crooked Lines (2022) N

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) N

Hanna (2011)

Kantara (2022)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Nazar Andaaz (2022)

Our Man in Tehran (2013)

Space Jam (1996)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Blue Whale (2020)

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Keeper (2009)

The Marriage App (2022) N

The Master Plan (2020)

The Queen (2006)

The Resident (2010)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2021)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 9th, 2022

Cat (Season 1) N

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) N

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) N

I Hate Christmas (Season 1) N

Lookism (Season 1) N

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (2022) N

Money Heist: Korea – Join Economic Area (Season 1) N

Smiley (Season 1) N

Tales of Africa (Season 1)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022) N

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) N

3 Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 9th, 2022

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) N

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series) N

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 9th, 2022

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week?