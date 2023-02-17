Netflix Canada Added 44 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

There are 44 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week. With exciting films such as The Legend of Tarzan, American Sniper and The Purge, there’s going to be plenty to watch on Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s highlights:

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

Director: David Yates

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, Jim Broadbent

Raised by apes after the death of his parents, Tarzan eventually left the jungle for his parent’s home in England, while also marrying the woman he fell in love with, Jane. When he is asked to return to the Jungle, Tarzan discovers his former home is at the mercer of mining colonialists.

American Sniper (2014)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Cory Hardrict

Chris Kyle, a marksman for the U.S. Navy SEALs went down in history as the deadliest sniper in history. With hundreds of confirmed kills on active duty in Iraq, the impact of his time on active duty had an even bigger impact on his life at home.

The Purge (2013)

Director: James DeMonaco

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, Adelaide Kane, Edwin Hodge

On one night of the year, the US begins the Purge, where all crime becomes legal until 7 am the next morning. A family living in a seemingly safe gated community finds themselves under siege after saving someone from being murdered.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 17th, 2023

A Sunday Affair (2023) N

All the Places (2023) N

American Sniper (2014)

Blended (2017)

Cirkus (2022)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Father and Guns (2009)

Father and Guns 2 (2017)

Gangster Squad (2013)

Possessed (2022)

Re/Member (2022) N

San Andreas (2015)

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) N

The Judge (2014)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Mummy (2017)

The Purge (2013)

The Womb (2022)

Unlocked (2022) N

Wild Card (2015)

18 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 17th, 2023

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) N

Aggretsuko (Season 5) N

CoComelon (Season 1) N

Community Squad (Season 1) N

Dearest (Season 1)

Eva Lasting (Season 1) N

Ganglands (Season 2) N

Hubert & Funny (Season 1)

In Love All Over Again (Season 1)

Mr. Queen (Season 1)

NoFilter (Season 1) N

Red Rose (Season 1)

Robocar POLI Song Song Museum (Season 1)

Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

Story of My Family!!! (Season 1)

The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Season 2)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1) N

The Upshaws (Part 3) N

4 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 17th, 2023

African Queens: Nijinga (Season 1) N

Full Swing (Season 1) N

Kath & Kim: 20th Anniversary Specials (Limited Series)

The Romantics (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 17th, 2023

Perfect Match (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 17th, 2023

Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below.