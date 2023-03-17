Netflix Canada Added 50 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

There were 50 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix Canada library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada for March 17th, 2023.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Agent Elvis (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash-Betts,

In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

Interstellar (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Ellen Burstyn

The adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

Director: Patrick Hughes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Élodie Yung

The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hitman who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 17th, 2023

17 Again (2009)

Adrift (2018)

Agneepath (2012)

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

Chaguo (2022)

File 13 (2010)

I, Tonya (2017)

In His Shadow (2023) N

Interstellar (2014)

Kuttey (2023)

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

Mommy (2014)

Noise (2023)

Raees (2017)

Sir (2023)

Splice (2009)

Still Time (2023) N

Strangers (2022)

Student of the Year (2012)

The 3 Little Pigs 2 (2017)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Last Man on Earth (2022)

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) N

The Tall Man (2012)

The World to Come (2021)

Vaathi (2023)

Wanted (2008)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 17th, 2023

Agent Elvis (Season 1) N

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) N

Attack on Titan (Season 1)

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

Becoming Abi (Season 1)

Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (Season 1)

Emilie (Season 1)

Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1)

Informa (Season 1)

Maestro in Blue (Season 1) N

Pucca: Love Recipe (Season 1)

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) N

Sky High: The Series (Season 1) N

Sleepless Society: Bedtime Wishes (Season 1)

Tiger and Dragon (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 17th, 2023

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket. (2023) N

Minding the Gap (2018)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 17th, 2023

Dance 100 (Season 1) N

The Law of the Jungle (2023) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 17th, 2023

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023)

