Netflix Canada Added 51 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Eastern Promises (2007)

Director: David Cronenberg

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Sinéad Cusack

Viggo Mortensen was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Eastern Promises. He would also be nominated at the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild.

A notorious Russian gangster learns that a midwife has discovered incriminating evidence against his “family” in a dead woman’s diary.

Trolls (2016)

Director: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell

Genre: Animation, Family Musical | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, Gwen Stefani, James Corden

Trolls have existed for over 60 years, but it took till 2016 before the popular toy franchise finally saw a big-budget animated release.

When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Last Chance U continues to be one of the best sports docuseries that Netflix has to offer.

As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent — players who need tough love to move ahead.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

Ariyippu/Declaration (2022)

Atithi Devo Bhava (2022)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) N

Belleville Cop (2018)

Codename: Tiranga (2022)

Dashcam (2022)

Dohchay (2015)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Eega (2012)

Fatale (2020)

Gaali Sampath (2021)

Guvva Gorinka (2020)

HELL DOGS – IN THE HOUSE OF BAMBOO (2022) N

I Believe in Santa (2022) N

Kalagathlaivan (2022)

Konda Polam (2021)

Mako (2021)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Neon Lights (2022)

O Pitta Katha (2020)

Private Lesson (2022) N

Rumble (2021)

Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022)

The Big 4 (2022) N

Trolls (2016)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2021) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) N

Bebefinn (Season 1)

Blood Ties (Season 1)

Far From Home (Season 1) N

Glitter (Season 1) N

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) N

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

(2022) N

Paradise PD (Part 4) N

Sonic Prime (Season 1) N

The Recruit (Season 1) N

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) N

Would You Like a Cup of Coffee (Season 1)

4 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

Cook at all Costs (Season 1) N

Dance Monsters (Season 1) N

Single’s Inferno (Season 2) N

Summer Job (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix This Week: December 16th, 2022

Kangaroo Valley (2022) N

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) N

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series) N

Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Season 1) N

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

Tom Papa: What A Day! (2022) N

