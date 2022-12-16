HomeWhat's New on NetflixWhat’s New on Netflix Canada (CA)Netflix Canada Added 51 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Netflix Canada Added 51 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

There are 51 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix Canada this week.

by
Published on EST

51 new movies and tv shows added to netflix canada this week december 16th

There are 51 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Eastern Promises (2007)

Director: David Cronenberg
Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes
Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Sinéad Cusack

Viggo Mortensen was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Eastern Promises. He would also be nominated at the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild.

A notorious Russian gangster learns that a midwife has discovered incriminating evidence against his “family” in a dead woman’s diary.

Trolls (2016)

Director: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell
Genre: Animation, Family Musical | Runtime: 92 Minutes
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, Gwen Stefani, James Corden

Trolls have existed for over 60 years, but it took till 2016 before the popular toy franchise finally saw a big-budget animated release.

When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Last Chance U continues to be one of the best sports docuseries that Netflix has to offer.

As another Husky hoop season begins at East Los Angeles College, Coach Mosley has a wealth of new talent — players who need tough love to move ahead.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

  • Ariyippu/Declaration (2022)
  • Atithi Devo Bhava (2022)
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) N
  • Belleville Cop (2018)
  • Codename: Tiranga (2022)
  • Dashcam (2022)
  • Dohchay (2015)
  • Eastern Promises (2007)
  • Eega (2012)
  • Fatale (2020)
  • Gaali Sampath (2021)
  • Guvva Gorinka (2020)
  • HELL DOGS – IN THE HOUSE OF BAMBOO (2022) N
  • I Believe in Santa (2022) N
  • Kalagathlaivan (2022)
  • Konda Polam (2021)
  • Mako (2021)
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)
  • Neon Lights (2022)
  • O Pitta Katha (2020)
  • Private Lesson (2022) N
  • Rumble (2021)
  • Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022)
  • The Big 4 (2022) N
  • Trolls (2016)
  • Violet Evergarden: Recollections (2021) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

  • A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) N
  • Bebefinn (Season 1)
  • Blood Ties (Season 1)
  • Far From Home (Season 1) N
  • Glitter (Season 1) N
  • Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) N
  • My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • (2022) N
  • Paradise PD (Part 4) N
  • Sonic Prime (Season 1) N
  • The Recruit (Season 1) N
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) N
  • Would You Like a Cup of Coffee (Season 1)

4 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

  • Cook at all Costs (Season 1) N
  • Dance Monsters (Season 1) N
  • Single’s Inferno (Season 2) N
  • Summer Job (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix This Week: December 16th, 2022

  • Kangaroo Valley (2022) N
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) N
  • Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series) N
  • Don’t Pick Up the Phone (Season 1) N
  • Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 16th, 2022

  • Tom Papa: What A Day! (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comment below!

Netflix Canada Added 51 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from What’s New on Netflix Canada (CA)

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address