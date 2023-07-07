Netflix Canada Added 65 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: July 7th, 2023

It’s a busy start to July on Netflix Canada with the addition of 65 new movies and TV shows to the library.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Director: John Francis Daley | Jonathan Goldstein

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 134 Minutes

Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis

To some, it may feel like Dungeons & Dragons was only just in the theatres. Well, they would be correct! The movie was released at the end of March and was still in some theatres by the start of June. The turnaround has been quick, but fans of the epic table top game who didn’t get the chance to go to the cinema can now watch the film from the comfort of their own home.

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau

The start of Tom Holland’s trilogy in the iconic red and blue suit was huge for the MCU. Despite still being in the hands of Sony, a compromise was made between Sony and Marvel Studios to bring the webbed wonder to the MCU for his own film.

“Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City, the Vulture.”

Titanic (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Genre: Drama, Period, Romance | Runtime: 194 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

Still one of the greatest love stories in cinematic history, however, recent events may suggest why Titanic has found its way back to the Netflix Canada library.

“A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.”

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

41 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 7th, 2023

A Little White Lie (2023)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Broker (2022)

Cascade (2023)

Danish Girl (2015)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Final Account (2021)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Going the Distance (2010)

Gold Brick (2023) N

Hell Fest (2018)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Home Wrecker (2023)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Marie Anoinette (2006)

Midnight Express (1978)

My Girl (1991)

Nobody (2021

Pain & Gain (2013)

Random Hearts (1999)

Rebellion (2022)

Seasons (2023) N

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spyder (2017)

The Bang (2023)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Liability (2012)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Out-Laws (2023) N

The Signal (2014)

The Snowman (2017)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

The Third Charm (Season 1)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Trainwreck (2015)

Umrika (2015)

World War Z (2013)

17 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 7th, 2023

Back to 15 (Season 2) N

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) N

Hello, My Twenties! (Season 1)

Hidden Love (Season 1)

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4)

Little Angel (Volume 3)

Man to Man (Season 1)

Mighty Raji (Season 5)

Molang (Season 3)

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N – Weekly

– Weekly Oddbods (Season 1)

One Piece (Season 15)

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

The Fairly Oddparents (2 Seasons)

The Garfield Show (1 Season)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) N

Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 7th, 2023

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) N

WHAM! (2023) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 5)

The King Who Never Was (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 7th, 2023

Deep Fake Love (Season 1) N

Hack My Home (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: July 7th, 2023

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!