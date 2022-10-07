Netflix Canada Added 75 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

There are many exciting new movies and shows, especially Netflix Originals, to be enjoyed from the 75 additions to Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Midnight Club (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Annarah Cymone

A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact, that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.”

The Redeem Team (2022) N

Director: Jon Weinbach

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Thanks to the overwhelming success of The Last Dance, Netflix has begun investing more money into sports documentaries, in particular, basketball. Teaming up with the producer behind The Last Dance, Jon Weinbach, Netflix has been given access to “unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and the journey of the USA Men’s Basketball Team.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18)

Seasons: 18 | Episodes: 400

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chamber, Patrick Dempsey

Meredith Grey, the daughter of an esteemed general surgeon, is accepted into the residency program at the Seattle Grace Hospital. As Grey, and multiple interns of the residency program learn to navigate their way through hectic work schedules and the struggle of balancing their personal lives, each will have to make life-changing decisions in order to become the finest doctors.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 7th, 2022

1408 (2007)

Back to the Future (1985)

Bad Moms (2016)

Buddy Games (2019)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doll House (2022) N

Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022)

Felon (2008)

Home Again (2017)

Hostel (2005)

Ironclad (2011)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Jumping from High Places (2022) N

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Laal Singh Chadda (2022)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) N

Missing Home (2022)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N

Old People (2022) N

Open Season (2006)

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022)

Our Kind of Traitor (2016)

Pasión de Gavilanes (2002)

Premium Rush (2012)

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2021)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Seven (1995)

Sew the Winter to My Skin (2019)

Sing (2016)

Sleepers (1996)

Spell (2020)

Split (2016)

Spontaneous (2020)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Island (2007)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Reader (2008)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Witches (1990)

Togo (2022) N

United 93 (2006)

Vicky Crristina Barcelona (2008)

We Own the Night (2007)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 7th, 2022

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 2)

Derry Girls (Season 3) N

Glitch (Season 1) N

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18) N

High Water (Season 1) N

Man on Pause (Season 1) N

Oddballs (Season 1) N

The Coroner (Season 4)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (2022) N

The Midnight Club (2022) N

The Next Step (Season 1)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 7th, 2022

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) N

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) N

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Limited Series) N

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Daher Tapes (Limited Series) N

5 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 7th, 2022

Bling Empire (Season 3) N

Forever Queens (Season 1) N

MeatEater (Season 5) N

Nailed It! (Season 7) N

The Mole (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Comedies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: October 7th, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) N

Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) N

