Netflix Canada Added 82 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s been an exceptionally busy start to the new month on Netflix Canada with the addition of 82 new movies and TV shows.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe

As the face of the NBA, and highly regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever it was inevitable that a new Space Jam movie would feature Lebron James in the leading role.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life.

Central Intelligence (2016)

Director: Rawson Marshall Thunder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet, Jason Bateman

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have found themselves as a pretty hilarious comedy duo in recent years with the pair starring in five films since the first Jumanji movie in 2017.

After he reunites with an old pal through Facebook, a mild-mannered accountant is lured into the world of international espionage.

Gran Torino (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Christopher Carley, John Carroll Lynch

Ranked 171 in IMDb’s greatest top 250, Gran Torino is one of three movies on the list. Across his illustrious career, Clint Eastwood has had many iconic roles, however, his performance as Walt Kowalski is arguably one of his very best.

Widower Walt Kowalski is a grumpy, prejudiced, tough-minded, unhappy, old, Korean War veteran who can’t get along with either his kids or his neighbors. His prize possession is a 1972 Gran Torino he keeps in mint condition. When his neighbor, Thao, a young Hmong teenager under pressure from his gang member cousin tries to steal his Gran Torino, Walt sets out to reform the youth and takes steps to protect Thao and his family from the gangs that infest their neighborhood.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

56 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 3rd, 2023

10 Days of a Good Man (2023) N

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) N

Agneepath (1990)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bronson (2008)

Brothers (2015)

Central Intelligence (2016)

Come Play (2020)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Cut Bank (2014)

Dostana (1980)

Dostana (2008)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (2009)

Gori Tere pyaar Mein (2013)

Gran Torino (2008)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Heat (1995)

Here Love Lies (2022)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Hunt (2022)

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Iratta (2023)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Avida naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kai Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Knockaround Guys (2002)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Love at First Kiss (2023) N

Love Destiny The Movie (2022)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black 2 (2002)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

News of the World (2021)

Omertà (2012)

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Public Enemies (2009)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Silverado (1985)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Stepmom (1998)

Thalaikoothal (2023)

The Intern (2015)

The Net (1995)

The Threesome (2017)

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2022)

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (2023) N

Ungli (2014)

When We Were Boys (2013)

Year One (2009)

11 TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 3rd, 2023

Bakugan Legends (Season 1)

Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) N

Fakes (Season 1)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) N

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2)

Karate Sheep (Season 1) N

Little Angel (Season 2)

Masameer County (Season 2) N

Mononoke (Season 1)

Sex/Life (Season 2) N

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 3rd, 2023

Biking Borders (2019)

Split at the Root (2022)

The Game Changers (2018)

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Season 1) N

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 3rd, 2023

Cheat (Season 1) N

Next in Fashion (Season 2)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: March 3rd, 2023

Tom Papa Live in New York City (2011)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!