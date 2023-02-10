Netflix Canada Adds 24 Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Canada with the addition of only 24 new movies and TV shows to the library.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Your Place or Mine (2023) N

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Zoë Chao, Jesse Williams, Wesley Kimmel

Neither actors are stranger to rom-com as Reese Witherspoon, and Ashton Kutcher star in the streaming services latest Valentine’s Day feature.

Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

The Flash (Season 9) – Weekly Episodes

New Episodes: Weekly | Total No. Seasons: 9

Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh

The Flash enters his last sprint as the ninth and final season arrives on Netflix. Episodes will be available weekly.

Barry Allen, a forensic expert for Central City P.D. is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. After waking up, he discovers the lightning strike has given him the ability to superspeed. Barry dons the mantle of The Flash, using his new powers to fight crime, and super-powered villains.

Outlander (Season 6)

New Episodes: 8 | Total No. Seasons: 6

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 64 Minutes

Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, Gary Lewis, Graham McTavish

Outside of Netflix Canada, The STARZ series has been one of the most requested series to be added to other Netflix libraries. Luckily, Canadian subscribers have access to six seasons, and 75 episodes of the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s beloved novel.

Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world in which her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate relationship is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 10th, 2023

Dear David (2023) N

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Love Actually (2003)

Married to Work (2022)

Medieval (2022)

She’s the Man (2006)

Tegimpu (2023)

The Substitute (2022)

Thunivu (2023)

Your Excellency (2019)

Your Place or Mine (2023) N

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 10th, 2023

Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1)

Love to Hate You (Season 1) N

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) N

Outlander (Season 6)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 1) N

The Exchange (Season 1) N

The Flash (Season 9) – Weekly Episodes

The Governor (Season 1)

You (Season 4) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 10th, 2023

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) N

My Love My Killer (Season 1)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 10th, 2023

Love Is Blind (Season 3) N – New Episodes

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This week: February 10th, 2023