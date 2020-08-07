New Releases & Top 10s on Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Rejoice! The start of the month has brought a whole horde of new additions to the Canada library, 74 to be exact. Starting from this week we’ll also be keeping track of all the top 10 lists in Netflix Canada for movies and TV series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

The Predator (2018)

Director: Shane Black

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn

In the decade of reboots, it was only natural that we’d eventually see the return of Predator on our screens. Continuing, the story of the original Predator films, if you’re a long time fan of the franchise then be open-minded about the latest story in the Predator saga.

One of the most dangerous species in the universe, the predators, return to Earth when one of its ships crash land. When a larger, and even more dangerous alien arrives, he kidnaps the son of Army Ranger, Captain Quin McKenna, Rory, an autistic child, who the predator believes is key to humanity’s evolution.

Titanic (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 194 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

What needs to be said that hasn’t already been said about Titanic? One of the highest-grossing films of all time, and easily one of James Cameron’s best-directed films to date.

A survivor of the Titanic in her old age reflects on the tragic journey and her time spent on the world-famous ship. Rose was a girl of high society and upon meeting the penniless artist Jack it wasn’t long before the pair fell in love. Tragedy would strike as the star crossed lovers would have to fight for their lives while the Titanic would sink into depths of the Atlantic

Super 8 (2011)

Director: J.J. Abrams

Genre: Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Elle Fanning, AJ Michalka, Kyle Chandler, Joel McKinnon Miller, Joel Courtney

Featuring a young cast of very recognized young adult actors today, Super 8 was Stranger Things before Stranger Things was even Stranger Things. If you love nostalgic coming of age features, then you’ll adore Super 8.

In the Summer of 79, a group of ten friends bares witness to a train crash and the inexplicable supernatural events that take place in their sleepy town that night.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Good Girls outshines The Umbrella Academy, and The Kissing Booth 2 retains its position as number one movie on Netflix Canada this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 7th, 2020 1️⃣Good Girls

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Sons of Anarchy

4️⃣Cursed

5️⃣Sugar Rush

6️⃣ Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

7️⃣Indian Matchmaking

8️⃣Fear City New York vs The Mafia

9️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron

🔟Connected — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 7, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

51 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016

2 Minutes of Fear (2020)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer (2020) N

Almost Love (2020)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

Breaking In (2018)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On Again (2004)

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Cruel Peter (2019)

Death Wish (2018)

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Doom (2005)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

EDtv (1999)

Entebbe (2018)

Flight (2012)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Lawless (2012)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Man of Steel (2013)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

My Life (1993)

One Day (2011)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Safe (2012)

Sin City (2019)

Smallfoot (2018)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Super 8 (2011)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

Superman Returns (2006)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1985)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2020) N

The Predator (2018)

The Spongebob SquarePants Movie (2004)

Titanic (1997)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Untraceable (2008)

Upgrade (2018)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Work It (2020) N

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Ever After High (Season 5) N

High Seas (Season 3) N

Kingdom (Season 3)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Toradora! (Season 1)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

7 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 7th, 2020

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N

