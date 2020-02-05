There are some excellent new titles to look forward to on Netflix Canada in February 2020. With a whole heap of exciting new and returning Originals, those lonely hearts will have plenty to stream on Valentine’s day, or for anyone who’s keeping company that day… either way, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2020.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2020

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

Bloodline (2018)

Breach (2007)

Changling (2008)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dead Silence (2007)

Duplicity (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Four Christmases (2008)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather: Part III (1990)

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Grey Lady (2017)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon: Season 1

The Lucky One (2012)

Misfit 2 (2019)

Munich (2005)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

No Game No Life: Season 1

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Pop Team Epic: 1 Season

Prime (2005)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Sergio (2009)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Stealth (2005)

The Subtitute (1996)

Thunder Road (2018)

Together For Eternity (1999)

United 93 (2006)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 3rd, 2020

The Silent War (2020) N

Team Kaylie: Part 3 N

Thambi (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 4th, 2020

Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

Iron Sky: The Coming Race (2019)

She Did That (2019)

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 5th, 2020

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

8 Mile (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Bean: The Ultimate Movie Disaster (1997)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Dragonheart (1996)

Everest (2015)

Grandma’s Wedding (2020) N

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Perfect Man (2005)

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

Public Enemies (2009)

Safe House (2012)

They’ve Gotta Have Us: 1 Season

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Wanted (2008)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 6th, 2020

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: 1 Season

Desolate (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 7th, 2020

Azali (2018)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 1 N

Fifty: The Series: 1 Season

Horse Girl (2020) N

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

My Holo Love: Season 1 N

Who Killed Malcolm X? (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 8th, 2020

The Coldest Game (2019) N

Van Helsing: Season 4 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 9th, 2020

Better Call Saul: Season 5

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 10th, 2020

Love for Sale 2 (2019)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 11th, 2020

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) N

Heartbeats (2010)

JT LeRoy (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 12th, 2020

French Toast (2015)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 13th, 2020

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) N

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

Pretville (2012)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 14th, 2020

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Famrageddon (2020) N

Cuddle Weather (2019)

In the Name of the King: The Last Mission 3 (2013)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

Liefling (2010)

The Bank Job (2008)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 15th, 2020

Helios (2015)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 16th, 2020

On the Real

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 17th, 2020

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 19th, 2020

The Chef Show: Volume 3 N

Vikings: Season 3

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 20th, 2020

Spectros (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 21st, 2020

Babies (2020) N

Gentefied: Season 1 N

Glitch Techs: Season 1 N

Puerta 7: Season 1 N

System Crasher (2019) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 26th, 2020

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 27th, 2020

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

Followers: Season 1 N

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on February 28th, 2020

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 N

La trinchera infinita (2020) N

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1 N

Unstoppable (2020) N

