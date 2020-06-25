What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2020

With July just around the corner, subscribers have been waiting in anticipation to see what’s arriving on Netflix Canada this summer. We’ve got you covered, as we’ll be keeping track of all that’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2020.

The list below isn’t the completed and full list of movies and tv series coming soon. We’ll continue to update all of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix Canada throughout July.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2020

Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Holocaust documentary narrated by Helen Mirren.

– Holocaust documentary narrated by Helen Mirren. A Touch of Green (1 Season) – Chinese military drama series

– Chinese military drama series Beastly (2011) – Fantasy Romance starring Alex Pettyfer and Vanessa Hudgens

– Fantasy Romance starring Alex Pettyfer and Vanessa Hudgens Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Crime drama

– Crime drama Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime-drama

– Finnish crime-drama Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) – Biopic drama

– Biopic drama The Governor (Season 1) – Nollywood drama

– Nollywood drama Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) – Superhero drama sequel

– Superhero drama sequel Jumping the Broom (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) – Music Documentary

– Music Documentary Last Action Hero (1993) – 90s classic

– 90s classic Last Holiday (2006) – Comedy starring Queen Latifah

– Comedy starring Queen Latifah Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Odessa (1994) – Crime drama starring Tim Roth and Edward Furlong

– Crime drama starring Tim Roth and Edward Furlong Lord of War (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Pokemon the Series Sun & Moon: Ultra Legend (Season 1)

Redemption (2019) – Thriller

– Thriller Ride on Time (Season 1) – Jpop docuseries

– Jpop docuseries Say I Do (Season 1) N – Reality series

– Reality series Stand By Me (1986)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) – Horror musical starring Johnny Deep and Helena Bonham Carter

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Art of War (2000) – Action Adventure starring Wesley Snipes

– Action Adventure starring Wesley Snipes The Big Short (2015)

The Fuck-It List (2020)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Terminal (2004)

Trotro (2 Seasons) – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series True Grit (2010)

True Romance (1993) – Romance crime-drama written by Quentin Tarantino

– Romance crime-drama written by Quentin Tarantino Tully (2018) – Comedy drama starring Charlize Theron

– Comedy drama starring Charlize Theron Under the Riccone Sun (2020) N – Italian coming of age romance-drama

– Italian coming of age romance-drama Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Crime docuseries

– Crime docuseries Zodiac (2007) – Crime-drama directed by David Fincher.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2020

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020) – Indonesian sports drama

– Indonesian sports drama Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 3rd, 2020

Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy

– Romantic comedy Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – Final episodes of the Spanish drama

– Final episodes of the Spanish drama JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Horror series

– Horror series Southern Survival (Season 1) N

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books.

– Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books. The Informer – Crime thriller starring Joel Kinnamon and Rosamund Pike

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2020

Hook (New Episodes Weekly) – Thai drama

– Thai drama Penalty (2019) – Indonesian sports drama

– Indonesian sports drama The Girl on the Train (2016)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 5th, 2020

The Underclass (2020) – Thai drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 6th, 2020

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – Romantic comedy starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding

– Romantic comedy starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding The Nun (2018) – Horror set in The Conjuring Universe

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 8th, 2020

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary

– Spanish documentary Stateless (Season 1) N – Thriller

– Thriller Was It Love? (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama

– Romantic K-Drama Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 9th, 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese disaster anime

– Japanese disaster anime The Protector (Season 4) N – Turkish superhero drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 10th, 2020

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – The reality dating series heads to Brazil

– The reality dating series heads to Brazil Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N – Travel docuseries

– Travel docuseries Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – Children’s animation

– Children’s animation Our House (2018) – Horror Thriller

– Horror Thriller The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N – Children’s animation

– Children’s animation The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N – Documentary short

– Documentary short The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron

– Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron The Twelve (2020) N – Crime thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 12th, 2020

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – Fourth installment of the Paranormal Activity.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 14th, 2020

Slender Man (2018) – Cult internet horror

– Cult internet horror The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries

– Crime docuseries We Are One (2020) N – Netflix Documentary

– Netflix Documentary Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N – Stand up special

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 15th, 2020

Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller Series

– Mexican Thriller Series Ojos in d’House (Season 1) – Rags to Riches sitcom

– Rags to Riches sitcom Redemption (2019) – Thriller

– Thriller Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N – Plastic surgery docuseries

– Plastic surgery docuseries The Players (2012) N – Comedy#

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 16th, 2020

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N – Indian dating reality series

– Indian dating reality series MILF (2020) N – French comedy

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 17th, 2020

Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford.

– New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford. Kissing Game (Season 1) N – Teen mystery-drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 20th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N – Teen sitcom

What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 21st, 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – German comedy series

– German comedy series IP Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N – Stand up special

– Stand up special Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) – Reality food series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 22nd, 2020

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (2020) N

Love on the Spectrum (2020) N

Norsemen (Season 3) N

Signs (2020) N

Sons of Anarchy (Season 3-7)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 23rd, 2020

The Larva Island Movie (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 24th, 2020

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N

Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – Teen-romance drama sequel

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 26th, 2020

Banana Split (2018)

Good Girls (Season 3) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 27th, 2020

Elysium (2013)

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 28th, 2020

Jeopardy!: (6 Collections)

Last Chance U: Laney (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 29th, 2020

The Hater (2020) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 N

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 30th, 2020

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (2020) N – Animated series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 31st, 2020

Get Even (2020) N

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) N

Seriously Single (2020) N

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Season 1) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Superhero drama

– Superhero drama Locked Up (2020) N

