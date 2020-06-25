What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in July 2020

With July just around the corner, subscribers have been waiting in anticipation to see what’s arriving on Netflix Canada this summer. We’ve got you covered, as we’ll be keeping track of all that’s coming to Netflix Canada in July 2020.
The list below isn’t the completed and full list of movies and tv series coming soon. We’ll continue to update all of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix Canada throughout July.
N = Netflix Original
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2020
- Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Holocaust documentary narrated by Helen Mirren.
- A Touch of Green (1 Season) – Chinese military drama series
- Beastly (2011) – Fantasy Romance starring Alex Pettyfer and Vanessa Hudgens
- Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Crime drama
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series
- Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.
- Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime-drama
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) – Biopic drama
- The Governor (Season 1) – Nollywood drama
- Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) – Superhero drama sequel
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) – Music Documentary
- Last Action Hero (1993) – 90s classic
- Last Holiday (2006) – Comedy starring Queen Latifah
- Legends of the Fall (1994)
- Little Odessa (1994) – Crime drama starring Tim Roth and Edward Furlong
- Lord of War (2005)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
- Pokemon the Series Sun & Moon: Ultra Legend (Season 1)
- Redemption (2019) – Thriller
- Ride on Time (Season 1) – Jpop docuseries
- Say I Do (Season 1) N – Reality series
- Stand By Me (1986)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) – Horror musical starring Johnny Deep and Helena Bonham Carter
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- The Art of War (2000) – Action Adventure starring Wesley Snipes
- The Big Short (2015)
- The Fuck-It List (2020)
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Terminal (2004)
- Trotro (2 Seasons) – Children’s animated series
- True Grit (2010)
- True Romance (1993) – Romance crime-drama written by Quentin Tarantino
- Tully (2018) – Comedy drama starring Charlize Theron
- Under the Riccone Sun (2020) N – Italian coming of age romance-drama
- Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Crime docuseries
- Zodiac (2007) – Crime-drama directed by David Fincher.
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2020
- Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020) – Indonesian sports drama
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Stand-up comedy special.
- Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 3rd, 2020
- Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy
- Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – Final episodes of the Spanish drama
- JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Horror series
- Southern Survival (Season 1) N
- The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Modern-day take on Ann M.Martin’s beloved books.
- The Informer – Crime thriller starring Joel Kinnamon and Rosamund Pike
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2020
- Hook (New Episodes Weekly) – Thai drama
- Penalty (2019) – Indonesian sports drama
- The Girl on the Train (2016)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 5th, 2020
- The Underclass (2020) – Thai drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 6th, 2020
- A Kid from Coney Island (2019)
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – Romantic comedy starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding
- The Nun (2018) – Horror set in The Conjuring Universe
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 8th, 2020
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary
- Stateless (Season 1) N – Thriller
- Was It Love? (Season 1) N – Romantic K-Drama
- Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 9th, 2020
- Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese disaster anime
- The Protector (Season 4) N – Turkish superhero drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 10th, 2020
- Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – The reality dating series heads to Brazil
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N – Travel docuseries
- Hello Ninja (Season 3) N – Children’s animation
- Our House (2018) – Horror Thriller
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N – Children’s animation
- The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N – Documentary short
- The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama starring Charlize Theron
- The Twelve (2020) N – Crime thriller
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 12th, 2020
- Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
- Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – Fourth installment of the Paranormal Activity.
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 14th, 2020
- Slender Man (2018) – Cult internet horror
- The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N – Crime docuseries
- We Are One (2020) N – Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N – Stand up special
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 15th, 2020
- Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller Series
- Ojos in d’House (Season 1) – Rags to Riches sitcom
- Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N – Plastic surgery docuseries
- The Players (2012) N – Comedy#
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 16th, 2020
- Fatal Affair (2020) N
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N – Indian dating reality series
- MILF (2020) N – French comedy
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 17th, 2020
- Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford.
- Kissing Game (Season 1) N – Teen mystery-drama
What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 20th, 2020
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) N – Teen sitcom
What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 21st, 2020
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – German comedy series
- IP Man 4: The Finale (2019)
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) N – Stand up special
- Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) – Reality food series
What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 22nd, 2020
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (2020) N
- Love on the Spectrum (2020) N
- Norsemen (Season 3) N
- Signs (2020) N
- Sons of Anarchy (Season 3-7)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canda on July 23rd, 2020
The Larva Island Movie (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 24th, 2020
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) N
- Ofrenda a la tormenta (2020) N
- Sing On! Spain (Season 1) N
- The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – Teen-romance drama sequel
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 26th, 2020
- Banana Split (2018)
- Good Girls (Season 3) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 27th, 2020
- Elysium (2013)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 28th, 2020
- Jeopardy!: (6 Collections)
- Last Chance U: Laney (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 29th, 2020
- The Hater (2020) N
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 30th, 2020
- Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (2020) N – Animated series
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on July 31st, 2020
- Get Even (2020) N
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2019) N
- Seriously Single (2020) N
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Season 1) N
- The Speed Cubers (2020) N
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Superhero drama
- Locked Up (2020) N
What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in July 2020? Let us know in the comments below!