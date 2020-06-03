There is lots to look forward to on Netflix Canada this June, with plenty of new and exciting Originals just waiting to be binged on. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in June 2020.
N = Netflix Original
Remember, this isn’t the full list of movies and tv series coming to Netflix Canada in June 2020. We’ll continue to update the list below when we learn more.
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 1st, 2020
- 122 (2019)
- 2 Alone in Paris (2008)
- 44 Cats: Season 2
- A King in New York (1957)
- A Woman of Paris (1923)
- Antz (1998)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Black Snake Moan (2006)
- Blockers (2018)
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
- Broken City (2013)
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Cardcaptor Sakura (1999)
- Chippa (2018)
- City Lights (1931)
- Cocomelon (2020)
- Cook Off (2017)
- Coraline (2009)
- D.E.B.S. (2004)
- Dear My Friends: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Eraserhead (1977)
- Facing the Giants (2006)
- First Knight (1995)
- Funny Girl (1968)
- Gamer (2009)
- Glory (1989)
- Goon (2011)
- Horrible Histories: Season 1
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Kalek Shanab (2019)
- King of New York (1990)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- Limelight (1952)
- Lost Highway (1997)
- Megalobox: Season 1
- Midnight Diner: 3 Seasons
- Modern Times (1936)
- Monsieur Verdoux (1947)
- My Shy Boss (2017)
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)
- Next (2007)
- Revolutionary Love: Season 1
- Schindler’s List (1993)
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Turtles in Time (1993)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Original Movie (1990)
- The 6th Day (2000)
- The Circus (1928)
- The Gold Rush (1925)
- The Great Dictator (1940)
- The Grudge 2 (2006)
- The Hunt for Red October (1990)
- The Kid (1921)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- The Pied Piper (1972)
- The Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Trois Couleurs: Bleu (1993)
- Trois Couleurs: Rouge (1994)
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)
- U-571 (2000)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 2nd, 2020
- Andaleeb El Dokki (2007)
- Black Venus (2010)
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (2019)
- Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
- Let’s Dance (2006)
- Life’s Speed Bump (2006)
- Mr. Romantic (2009)
- My Horrible Grandma (2012)
- Sorry to Disturb (2008)
- The Student Cop (2004)
- What’s Up? (2006)
- X Large (2011)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 3rd, 2020
- Spelling the Dream (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 4th, 2020
- BAKI: Part 3 N
- Can You Hear Me?: Season 1 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 5th, 2020
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 N
- Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020) N
- Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)
- Queer Eye: Season 5 N
- The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 6th, 2020
- The Night Clerk (2020)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 7th, 2020
- 365 Days (2020)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 8th, 2020
- Trauma Center (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 9th, 2020
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 10th, 2020
- Curon: Season 1 N
- Lennox Hill: Season 1 N
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z: Season 1 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 11th, 2020
- Whispers: Season 1
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 12th, 2020
- Da 5 Bloods (2020) N
- F is for Family: Season 4 N
- Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (2020) N
- Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 N
- One Piece: 2 Seasons
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
- The Search: Season 1 N
- The Woods: Season 1 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 13th, 2020
- Alexa & Katie: Part 4 N
- Milea (2020)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 14th, 2020
- Marcella: Season 3 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 15th, 2020
- Hedgehogs (2016)
- Last Flight to Abuja (2012)
- The Courier (2019)
- The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story (2019)
- Wira (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 17th, 2020
- El Limite infinite (2019)
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 N
- Riding Faith (2018)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 18th, 2020
- A Whisker Away (2020) N
- Alexandria… Why? (1979)
- Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989)
- Cairo Station (1958)
- Lola Igna (2019)
- One Take (2020) N
- Return of the Prodigal Son (1967)
- The Blazing Sun (1954)
- The Order: Season 2 N
- Wasp Network (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 19th, 2020
- Babies: Part 2 N
- Father Soldier Son (2019) N
- Feel the Beat (2020) N
- One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N
- The Politician: Season 2 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 20th, 2020
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: Season 1
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 21st, 2020
- Goldie (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 22nd, 2020
- Anne: Season 3
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 23rd, 2020
- Eric André: Legalize Everything (2020) N
- The Meg (2018)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 24th, 2020
- Athlete A (2020) N
- Crazy Delicious: Season 1 N
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)
- Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 26th, 2020
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N
- Kasanova (2019)
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 29th, 2020
- Dark: Season 3 N
What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 30th, 2020
- BNA: Season 1 N
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N
