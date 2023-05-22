What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in June 2023

Canadian subscribers have a lot to look forward to on Netflix in June 2023. With lots of exciting new movies, and TV shows coming throughout the month, June is sure to keep you busy.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in June 2023. This preview will be updated in the coming weeks with more titles as they’re announced.

Coming June Release Date TBD

Break Point (Part 2) N – Tennis docuseries from the Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive.

– Tennis docuseries from the Box to Box Films, the creators of F1: Drive to Survive. Black Mirror (Season 6) N – After a four-year hiatus, the incredible sci-fi anthology series returns for five brand new episodes.

Weekly Shows Coming to Netflix Canada in June 2023

King the Land (Season 1) N – Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting June 17th, 2023 .

– Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting . See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) N – Korean Drama – New episodes Saturday and Sunday starting June 17th, 2023.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 1st, 2023

A Beautiful Life (2023) N – Danish Musical – Romantic musical drama starring popular Danish singer Christopher as a fisherman with an extraordinary voice who is discovered by a high-profile music manager.

– Danish Musical – Romantic musical drama starring popular Danish singer Christopher as a fisherman with an extraordinary voice who is discovered by a high-profile music manager. Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) N – French Adventure Comedy – The only daughter of the Chinese emperor Han Xuandi, escapes from a strict prince and seeks help from the Gauls and the two brave warriors Asterix and Obelix.

– French Adventure Comedy – The only daughter of the Chinese emperor Han Xuandi, escapes from a strict prince and seeks help from the Gauls and the two brave warriors Asterix and Obelix. Cooties (2014) – Comedy Horror – When a virus-infested chicken nugget turns a child into a zombie, soon the entire school falls victim to the virus, except for the teachers who must now fight against the flesh-hungry horde.

– Comedy Horror – When a virus-infested chicken nugget turns a child into a zombie, soon the entire school falls victim to the virus, except for the teachers who must now fight against the flesh-hungry horde. The Days (Limited Series) N – Japanese Drama – Dramatisation of the events of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster in 2011 after the Japanese coastline was hit by a devasting Tsunami.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 1) N – Children’s Animation – Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life force for evil.

– Children’s Animation – Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life force for evil. Ramachari (1991) – Kannada language Romance.

– Kannada language Romance. Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013) – Telugu Action Drama.

– Telugu Action Drama. Redemption Day (2021) – Action Thriller – When the love of his life is kidnapped, war hero Brad Paxton is in a race against time to rescue her.

– Action Thriller – When the love of his life is kidnapped, war hero Brad Paxton is in a race against time to rescue her. We Die Young (2019) – Crime Drama – Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Daniel, a war veteran who is enlisted by Lucas, a 14-year-old boy, to help stop his young brother from following in his footsteps and joining a gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 2nd, 2023

It’s Me Against You – The Mystery of Spellbound School (2021) – Spanish Comedy.

– Spanish Comedy. Manifest (Season 4 Part 2) N – The climactic end to the passengers of the Montego Air Flight 828, who after a turbulent but routine flight, land only to discover they have been missing for five years.

Missed Connections (2023) N – Filipino – Romcom centered around hopeless romantic turns to an app for help in order to find a man she just met.

– Filipino – Romcom centered around hopeless romantic turns to an app for help in order to find a man she just met. Rich in Love 2 (2023) N – Brazilian – Musical romcom that sees a volunteer doctor resume work in the Amazon, only to be followed by her spoiled and impulsive playboy lover trying to win back her heart.

– Brazilian – Musical romcom that sees a volunteer doctor resume work in the Amazon, only to be followed by her spoiled and impulsive playboy lover trying to win back her heart. Scoop (Season 1) N – Indian Biographical Crime Drama.

– Indian Biographical Crime Drama. Valeria (Season 3) N – Spanish Comedy – Valeria, a woman who has hit a dead end with her career, and her marriage finds solace with her three friends.

– Spanish Comedy – Valeria, a woman who has hit a dead end with her career, and her marriage finds solace with her three friends. Vortex (Miniseries) – French Crime Fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 4th, 2023

Boss Level (2020) – Action Comedy – Its groundhog day for a former special agent who has to relive the day of his murder

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 5th, 2023

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) N – Swedish Crime Drama – Based on real-life events, a group of disenfranchised teenage girls, who are bored with their privileged lives, turn to a life of crime by robbing their rich neighbors.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 6th, 2023

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022) – German documentary – Centered around the Nuremberg Einsatzgruppen trial of 1947/1948 where members of the “death squads” and the German police were put on trial for their atrocious crimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 7th, 2023

Arnold (Limited Series) N – Documentary – Three-part docuseries chronicling the humble beginnings and eventual stardom of legendary Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 8th, 2023

Gully (2019) – Crime Drama – Three marginalized teens struggle to navigate their way through life in the underbelly of Los Angeles.

– Crime Drama – Three marginalized teens struggle to navigate their way through life in the underbelly of Los Angeles. Never Have I Ever (Season 4) N – Romantic Comedy – Final season of Mindy Kaling’s romantic comedy series loosely based on her experiences as a First-generation Indian-American girl in high school.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N – Sports Docuseries – The journey of eight teams taking part in the world’s most challenging Tour de France bike race

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 9th, 2023

Bloodhounds (Season 1) N – Korean Crime Drama – Three youths drowning in debt jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

– Korean Crime Drama – Three youths drowning in debt jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak. Human Resources (Season 2) N – Adult animated comedy – Workplace spin-off comedy centered around the lives of the monsters of Big Mouth.

– Adult animated comedy – Workplace spin-off comedy centered around the lives of the monsters of Big Mouth. Peter Rabbit 2 (2021) – Family Comedy – Bored of life in the garden, naughty Peter Rabbit goes to the big city, where chaos ensues.

The Playing Card Killer (Season 1) N – Spanish Documentary – A serial killer known for using a playing card as his calling card terrorized Spain in 2003.

– Spanish Documentary – A serial killer known for using a playing card as his calling card terrorized Spain in 2003. Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) N – Reality Series – A team of petrolheads take junk cars and refurbish them into prize motors.

– Reality Series – A team of petrolheads take junk cars and refurbish them into prize motors. This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) N – Adult Animated Series.

– Adult Animated Series. The Wonder Weeks (2023) N – Dutch Comedy Drama – A group of young mothers turns to each other for support as they face the challenges of motherhood.

– Dutch Comedy Drama – A group of young mothers turns to each other for support as they face the challenges of motherhood. You Do You (2023) N – Turkish Romantic Comedy – Merve is forced into a bohemian lifestyle as she is faced with eviction and life at her new job.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 10th, 2023

Dune (2021) – Action Adventure – A noble family becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset while its heir becomes troubled by visions of a dark future.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 13th, 2023

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) N – Stand-Up Comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 14th, 2023

Blindness (2008) – Mystery Thriller – When a group of people suddenly loses their vision and is forced to quarantine under grim conditions, a woman with a secret sets out to help them escape.

– Mystery Thriller – When a group of people suddenly loses their vision and is forced to quarantine under grim conditions, a woman with a secret sets out to help them escape. Our Planet 2 (Limited Series) N – Nature Documentary – David Attenborough and the incredible team of Silverback Films return for a new awe-inspiring look at the diverse world of the animal kingdom.

Tactical Force (2011) – Action – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stars as a member of the LAPD SWAT Team who is pitted against two warring rival gangs.

– Action – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stars as a member of the LAPD SWAT Team who is pitted against two warring rival gangs. The Surrogacy (Season 1) N – Mexican Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 15th, 2023

The Bad Family (2022) – Spanish Drama – A nervous kid who lives in waiting for the trial of a crime that took place five years ago.

– Spanish Drama – A nervous kid who lives in waiting for the trial of a crime that took place five years ago. Life or Something Like It (2002) – Romantic Comedy – Angelina Jolie stars as a reporter, who interviews a psychic that tells her she’s going to die and life is meaningless.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 16th, 2023

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) N – Japanese Anime – Despite having no magical ability, Asta has dreams of becoming the ‘Wizard King.”

– Japanese Anime – Despite having no magical ability, Asta has dreams of becoming the ‘Wizard King.” Extraction 2 (2023) N – Action Thriller – After barely surviving the Dhaka, Bangladesh mission, Tyler Rake is back with a new mission as he is enlisted to help with extracting a family at the mercy of a Georgian Gangster.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 19th, 2023

Take Care of Maya (2023) N – Medical Documentary – When medical teams struggle to understand the rare illness of Maya Kowalski, her parents are questioned, and she is taken into state custody.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 21st, 2023

Madre de alquiler (Season 1) N – Spanish Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 22nd, 2023

Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) N – Japanese Romantic Comedy – A married couple wants to get divorced, but circumstances have kept them together.

– Japanese Romantic Comedy – A married couple wants to get divorced, but circumstances have kept them together. Sleeping Dog (Season 1) N – German Crime Drama – A top police officer, who has fallen from grace, and an aspiring young public prosecutor open a closed murder case, and in doing so open Pandora’s box.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 23rd, 2023

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) N – Thriller

– Thriller The Perfect Find (2023) N – Romantic Comedy – Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a woman finding her feet in the world of beauty journalism, where she falls in love with the son of her boss.

– Romantic Comedy – Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna Jones, a woman finding her feet in the world of beauty journalism, where she falls in love with the son of her boss. Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) N – Spanish Romantic Drama sequel.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 28th, 2023

Delete (Season 1) N – Thai Romantic Thriller

– Thai Romantic Thriller Run Rabbit Run (2023) N – Australian Horror – Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in her first Netflix film as Sarah, a fertility doctor who is confronted with the ghosts of her past as she notices the increased strange behavior of her daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 29th, 2023

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) N – Japanese – Anime series and adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga’s manga of the same name, set in the Edo period of Japan,

– Japanese – Anime series and adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga’s manga of the same name, set in the Edo period of Japan, The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 1) N – Fantasy – Henry Cavill’s last appearance as Geralt of Rivia will be split into two volumes and cover the events of Andrew Sapowski’s book The Time of Contempt.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on June 30th, 2023

Nimona (2023) N – Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz star in Netflix’s incredible new animated feature about a young girl who sets out to prove the innocence of a Knight who has been framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

