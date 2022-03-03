What’s New on Netflix Canada in March 2022

March is set to be another busy month on Netflix Canada that will be packed with brand new originals and licensed content.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2022:

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2022:

3 From Hell (2019)

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Clean With Passion For Now (Season 1)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Dog Pound (2010)

Fair Game (2010)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

Inside Man (2006)

Leap Year (2010)

Liar Liar (1997)

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Love Is Colorblind (2021)

Misty (Season 1)

My ID is Gangnam Beauty (Season 1)

Palm Beach (2019)

Savages (2012)

Secretary (2002)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

She’s All That (1999)

SKY Castle (Season 1)

Source Code (2011)

State of Play (2009)

Ted (2012)

Thanks for Everything (2019)

Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 2nd, 2022:

Against The Ice (2022) N

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) N

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 3rd, 2022:

American Girl (2021)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 1) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N

The Weekend Away (2021) N

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 4th, 2022:

The Invisible Thread (2022) N

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N

Making Fun (Season 1) N

Meskina (2022) N

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 6th, 2022:

Shameless (Season 11)

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 8th, 2022:

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N

Autumn Girl (2022) N

Last One Standing (Season 1) N

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 9th, 2022:

The Andy Warhol Diaries (2022) N

The Bombardment (2022) N

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 10th, 2022:

Karma’s World (Season 2) N

Kotora Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 11th, 2022:

The Adam Project (2022) N

The Flash (Season 8)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 13th, 2022:

The Last Samurai (2003)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 15th, 2022:

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) N

Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N

One Piece: Strong World (2009)

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 16th, 2022:

Pedal to Metal (Season 1) N

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (2022) N

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 17th, 2022:

Rescued by Ruby (202) N

Soil (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 18th, 2022:

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N

Animal (Season 2) N

Black Crab (2022) N

Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N

Human Resources (Season 1) N

Is It Cake? (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 3) N

Standing Up (Season 1) N

Top Boy (Season 2) N

Windfall (2022) N

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N

Young, Famous & African (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 19th, 2022:

The Invisible Man (2020)

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 21st, 2022:

In Good Hands (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 22nd, 2022:

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

The Principles of Pleasure (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 23rd, 2022:

The Wedding Year (2019)

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 24th, 2022:

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 25th, 2022:

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 28th, 2022:

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 29th, 2022:

Mighty Express (Season 6) N

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 30th, 2022:

All Hail (2022) N

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022) N

What’s New on Netflix Canada on March 31st, 2022:

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Casual (4 Seasons)

Like a Boss (2020)

Super Pupz (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in March 2022? Let us know in the comments below!