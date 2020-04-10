What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 10th, 2020

It’s a quieter Easter for Netflix Canada this weekend with the addition of 19 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020) N

What could be one of the funniest films on Netflix this Easter, Love, Wedding, Repeat is a great spin on the Groundhog Day troupe. We suspect this will be one of the most-watched of the Originals this weekend.

While trying to make his sister’s wedding day go smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away in alternate versions of the same day.

LA Originals (2020) N

This Orignal documentary explores the culture and landmarks of the Chicano street art movement. The movement cemented the legacy of Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol as behind the scenes hip hop legends.

The Circle France: Season 1 N

The latest regional take on the popular British social-network series, this time The Circle is heading to France! A new group of contestants must use their localized social network to gain popularity and stay within the circle if they are to win the grand crash prize.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Born Beautiful (2019)

Dark Light (2019)

Gemini (2017)

Love, Wedding, Repeat (2020) N

Mine 9 (2019)

School Life (2019) N

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

The Healer (2017)

The Main Event (2020) N

Tigertail (2020) N

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Brews Brothers: Season 1 N

Earth to Luna!: Season 1

Hi Score Girl: 2 Seasons N

The Big Show Show: Season 1 N

The Trial: Season 1 N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Terrace House: Tokyo (2019-2020) N

The Circle France: Season 1 N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

LA Originals (2020) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood (2017)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!