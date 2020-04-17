What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 17th, 2020

Compared to recent weeks, it’s been a busy one for Netflix Canada with the addition of 41 new titles. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for April 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

After the success of the trilogy with some of Hollywood’s top leading men, it was only a matter of time before the ladies got the chance to shine. Featuring an all-star female cast including the likes of Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Rhianna and Mindy Kaling.

After her release from prison, Debbie Ocean assembles a crew, each with their own set of unique skills, to steal a diamond necklace worth $150 million at the Met Gala.

Hasmukh: Season 1 N

Imagine Dexter with stand up comedy and you have Netflix’s latest Hindi series Hasmukh. A deeply dark comedy, this could be one of the best Indian Original series to date.

Hasmukh, a timid and quiet small-town comedian gets his big break on the stage and becomes a viral sensation. There’s only one problem, for Hasmukh to keep up his comedy mojo, he has to commit murder. Determined not to kill innocent people, Hasmukh leads a double life as a comedy genius and murderous vigilante.

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

With ten episodes available to stream right now, Outer Banks is the perfect binge for Canadian subscribers this weekend.

A group of teenagers led by John B stumble upon a treasure map that unearths a long-sought-after treasure linked to the mysterious disappearance of John B’s father.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

A Champion Heart (2018)

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

Christmas with the Coopers (2015)

Code 8 (2019)

Earth and Blood (2020) N

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For the Broken Hearted (2018)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Leapfrog: Letter Factory (2003)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2011)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

Mischief (2019)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Rising High (2020) N

Sergio (2020) N

Stunt School (2019)

Tag (2018)

The Legacy of the Bones (2019) N

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

World Famous Lover (2020)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

#blackAF: Season 1 N

El Dragon: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 N

Fauda: Season 3 N

Hasmukh: Season 1 N

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

Still Game: Season 8

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1 N

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 N

Tjovito: Season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Season 1 N

Waco: 1 Season

Winx Club: 2 Seasons

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

The Innocence Files: Limited Series N

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness: Limited Series (New Episode) N

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 N

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!