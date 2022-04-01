What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Thanks to the 77 new movies and TV shows added to the library, April 1st is no joke on Netflix Canada. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for April 1st, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Mummy (1999)

Director: Stephen Summers

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Oded Fehr, Arnold Vosloo

A modern classic, and easily one of the most enjoyable movies starring the ever loveable Brendan Fraser.

A team of American and British archaeologists unwittingly unleash the cursed mummy of Imothep, a powerful ancient Egyptian priest. It’s up to a charming American adventurer, and a clumsy but intelligent Egyptologist to stop him.

8 Mile (2002)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Eminem, Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Anthony Mackie

The movie that accompanied one of Eminem’s most beloved songs, Lose Yourself. The film was not only a giant commercial success but Lose Yourself went Quadruple Platinum and earned an Academy Award for Best Song, which famously Eminem did not attend, was busy at home asleep watching cartoons with his daughter.

In 1995, in Detroit City, the aspiring white rap artist B-Rabbit has dreams of breaking into the rap scene, but a lack of self-confidence and arbitrary boundaries threatens to derail his dream.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Director: Marc Webb

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Irrfan Khan, Denis Leary

Andrew Garfield doesn’t get enough credit for the enjoyable performance he gave as Spider-Man. The very first of the reboots, the first Amazing Spider-Man gave everyone high hopes for the future of the franchise.

Bitten by a radioactive spider, high-school student Peter Parker is genetically altered and given newfound spider-like powers. But with great powers comes great responsibility as Peter must save New York City from The Lizard, who plans to turn the population of New York into lizard-like creatures like himself.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

3 Days to Kill (2014)

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

8 Mile (2002)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

All Hail (2022) N

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) N

Battle of the Year (2013)

Battle: Freestyle (2022) N

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

Brahms: The Boy 2 (2020)

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Diaz (2022) N

Captain Nova (2021) N

Cats (2019)

Cleaner (2007)

Connected (2008)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Emma (2020)

Flypaper (2011)

Forever Out of My League (2022) N

Hello, My Name is Doris (2015)

Hey Sinmika (2022)

Like a Boss (2020)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Munich (2005)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

Oblivion (2013)

Parker (2013)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Ride Along (2014)

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins (2012)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Soulmate (2020)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sudha Murthy – Stories of Wit and Magic (Season 1)

Suite Francaise (2014)

The 5th Wave (2016)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

The Bubble (2022)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Contractor (2007)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Midas Touch (2013)

The Mummy (1999)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Beginning (2012)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising (2014)

Twins Mission (2007)

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash (2021)

Warcraft (2016)

Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 1st, 2022

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Bakugan: Evolutions (Season 1)

Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)

Casual (4 Seasons)

Mighty Express (Season 6) N

Super PupZ (Season 1) N

Supergirl (Season 6)

The Last Bus (Season 1) N

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

Wild Abandon (Limited Series) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022) N

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Trivia Quest (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) N

Old Enough! (Season 1)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (2022) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 1st, 2022

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!