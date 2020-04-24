What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 24th, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix Canada with the addition of 41 new titles to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for April 24th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Willoughbys (2020) N

It has been years in the making, but the adaptation of the beloved children’s book, The Willoughbys, is now available to stream on Netflix.

When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create something new: The Modern Family.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7

The final episode of the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was only broadcast on NBC last night, but now the entire season is available to stream on Netflix Canda.

The arrival of Captain Raymond Holt at the 99th Police Precinct in Brooklyn, New York means the care-free detective Jake Peralta, is whipped into shape.

Surviving R Kelly: Season 1

Once one of the most celebrated R&B artists on the planet, R Kelly thought himself untouchable. Rumour and speculation followed him throughout his career until eventually the secrets of R Kelly’s past unfolded as women, victims of his crimes, came forward to talk about the physical, mental and sexual abuse from the R&B singer.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

47 Metres Down (2017)

Alex and Me (2018)

Chef (2014)

Extraction (2020) N

Hell or High Water (2016)

I, Tonya (2017)

Just Friends (2005)

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (2019)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

My Stupid Boss (2016)

My Stupid Boss 2 (2019)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Sprinter (2018)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Plagues of Breslau (2018) N

The Set Up (2019)

The Silence of the Marsh (2019) N

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Willoughbys (2020) N

This Earth of Mankind (2019)

Time to Hunt (2020) N

Varane Avashyamund (2020)

Wind River (2017)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

After Life: Season 2 N

Bleach: 5 Seasons

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7

Dreamworks Spooky Stories: Volume 2

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 1 N

Hello Ninja: Season 2 N

Life in Pieces: Season 4

Love 101: Season 1 N

Middleditch & Schwartz: Season 1 N

The House of Flowers: Season 3 N

The Midnight Gospel: Season 1 N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Circus of Books (2020) N

Absurd Planet: Season 1 N

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

The Last Dance: Season 1 N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Cooked with Cannabis: Season 1 N

Win the Wilderness: Season 1 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below.