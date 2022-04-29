What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 29th, 2022

Welcome back to a weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix Canada this week where Canadians were treated to 24 new movies and shows added to the service over the past 7 days including the Western Old Henry, the final seasons of Grace and Frankie, Ozark and My Spy.

Below, we’ll walk you through our favorite new releases on Netflix Canada this week, then dive into the full list of new releases and then walk you through what’s been trending in the top 10s in Netflix Canada.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

Writer: Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 19 wins & 124 nominations total

The final half of the final season drops on Netflix globally today bringing an end to the story of the Byrde family who have been in the thick of the money laundering business for 5 years now.

The explosive final season brings a dramatic end to one of Netflix’s most beloved original series to date.

Once the final credits roll, you’ll have even more to watch in the form of a retrospective that also drops alongside Ozark today.

Old Henry (2021)

Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff, Max Arciniega

Netflix fans will remember Tim Blake Nelson in another western in the form of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs but he puts in an even better performance in this new western released last year.

Old Henry is about a widowed father and his son who come across an injured man and they’re instantly suspicious but agree to take him in.

The movie has a certified fresh rating on RottenTomatoes with the critic’s consensus being: “Old Henry serves up a supple cut of vintage western rawhide.”

My Spy (2020)

Director: Peter Segal

Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Greg Bryk, Ken Jeong

An Amazon Prime Video exclusive in some regions touched down on Netflix this week. The action-comedy movie headed up by Dave Bautista is about a demoted CIA operative who must cater to the whims of a precocious girl when she uncovers his surveillance mission on her family.

Reviews were ultimately mixed for the movie but if you’re looking for a good family movie for the weekend, this is it.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

All titles were added between April 23rd to April 29th.

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

365 Days: This Day (2022) N

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) N

American Gangster (2007)

Bubble (2022) N

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N

Kongsi Raya (2020)

Mishan Impossible (2022)

My Spy (2020)

Old Henry (2021)

One Shot (2021)

Rumspringa – An Amish in Berlin (2022) N

Silverton Siege (2022) N

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) N

Youth v Gov (2022)

8 New Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Bullsh*t The Gameshow (Season 1) N

Grace and Frankie (Season 7B) N

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – Part 2) N

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) N

The 7 Lives of Lea (Season 1) N

This Is Pop (Season 1)

Who Rules the World (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

1 New Stand-up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) N

What’s Popular on Netflix Canada This Week

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Line of Duty (63 points) Cloud Atlas (56 points) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (49 points) My Spy (38 points) The Whistleblower (36 points) One shot (24 points) Gangubai Kathiawadi (19 points) Pompeii (18 points) The In Between (16 points) American Gangster (14 points) Mile 22 (13 points) Cleaner (13 points) The Secret Life of Pets (12 points) The Adam Project (12 points) 365 Days : This Day (10 points) Choose or Die (9 points) The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (9 points) Selena (7 points) Thunderstruck (7 points) Silverton Siege (5 points) Reprisal (5 points) Take This Waltz (5 points)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Anatomy of a Scandal (66 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (62 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (52 points) Bridgerton (52 points) Selling Sunset (50 points) The Marked Heart (49 points) Better Call Saul (27 points) Hold Tight (19 points) Heartstopper (16 points) Russian Doll (11 points) Queen of the South (9 points) Our Great National Parks (7 points) Yakamoz S-245 (7 points) Paw Patrol (5 points) Heirs to the Land (4 points) Inventing Anna (2 points) Bullsh*t The Gameshow (1 points) The Creature Cases (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments down below.