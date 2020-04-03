What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 3rd, 2020

The past week has been one of the busiest on Netflix Canada in an extremely long time. With the addition of 160 new titles added to the library, you have an extravagant selection of new movies and tv shows to watch right now. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for April 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Braveheart

If you can cast aside the historical inaccuracies then Braveheart is a truly great film and is arguably the best film of Mel Gibson’s directorial career, and some may say his acting career too.

After the death of his wife, William Wallace rebels against the tyrant king of England, Edward Longshanks, and to reclaim the freedom of Scotland.

Forrest Gump

The 90s belonged to Tom Hanks, having starred in some truly incredible roles throughout the decade, earning the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role two years in a row. The second of his awards was thanks to his incredible performance in Forrest Gump, one of the most beloved films of the era.

Forrest Gump is not a smart man but he has a heart of gold. While waiting for his bus he recounts his life to one of many strangers that pass him by. From his time as a child with a brace to correct his curved spine, a college football star and time served in Vietnam, Forrest Gump has lived through it all. But the one thing that weighs on his mind most is his love and childhood friend, the troubled Jenny.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Limited Series N

One of the biggest scandals in US history arose in 2013 when it was revealed that drug lab chemist Sonja Farak had been tampering with evidence. As the investigation into her tampering delved deeper it was soon revealed that she had been using the drugs she had been tasked with testing.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

130 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

21 Grams (2003)

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

A truthful Mother (2019)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Agneepath (1990)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anger Management (2003)

Beatriz at Dinner (2017)

Bee Movie (2007)

Before I Fall (2017)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breathe (2017)

Brothers (2015)

Bugsy (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Cofee & Kareem (2020) N

Dapne & Velma (2018)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Dear Eleanor (2016)

Death Race (2008)

Dostana (2008)

Dune (1984)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Empire (2002)

Europa Report (2013)

Evolution (2001)

Far from Heaven (2002)

Flight (2012)

For Richer or Poorer (1997)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Friendship (1980)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Gosford Park (2001)

Grease (1978)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Hugo (2011)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (2011)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khusji Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2019)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kuch Kuch Hoto Hai (1998)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Children (2006)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Magic Mike (2012)

Magnificent (2015)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Megamind (2010)

Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Monster House (2006)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Paharganj (2019)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rango (2011)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rogue Warfare (2019)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

SETHUM AAYIRAM PON (2020)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shark Tale (2004)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Shutter Island (2010)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Sol Levante (2020) N

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (1999)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spy Game (2001)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stranger than Fiction (2006)

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

The Condemned 2 (2015)

The Crime of Padre Amaro (2002)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Dictator (2012)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

The Musketeer (2001)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Skulls (2000)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Walk (2015)

The Watcher (2000)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Their Finest (2016)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Transformer: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers (2007)

Troy (2004)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Twins (1988)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Ungli (2014)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

Waiting (2005)

Walking with Dinosaurs (2013)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

We Own the Night (2007)

White Chicks (2004)

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

20 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Akbar Birbal: 1 Season

Bal Ganesh: Season 1

Chip and Potato: Season 2

Community: 6 Seasons

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood: 1 Season

Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed!: Season 1

Man Like Mobeen: Season 3

Money Heist: Season 4 N

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: 3 Seasons

Rugal: Season 1 N

Saint Seiya: 6 Seasons

Sid the Science Kid: 1 Season

Space Racers: 1 Season

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 1 N

Starbeam: Season 1 N

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show: Season 1 N

The Windsors: Season 3

Tree House Tales: 1 Season

Well-Intended Love: Season 2 N

Yu-Gi-Oh!: 3 Seasons

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) N

Operation Odessa (2018)

Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story (2019)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal: Limited Series N

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: 2 Seasons N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

MeatEater: 2 Seasons N

Nailed It!: Season 4 N

The Great Canadian Baking Show: 2 Seasons

2 Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2020)

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N

