What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

There are lots to enjoy from the 29 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix Canada library this week. Another binge of Better Call Saul could be on the cards. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for April 8th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 41-60 Minutes

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando

Season after season, Better Call Saul proves to be one of the very best prequels ever made on television.

Before there was Saul Goodman, there was Jimmy McGill, a former small-time fraudster in Chicago, now a failing small-time attorney in New Mexico, Albuquerque, who is struggling to make the best of his career.

The In Between (2022) N

Director: Arie Poslin

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Joey King, Kyle Allen, Kim Dickens, John Ortiz, Celeste O’Connor

Actress, Joey King once again finds herself in the lead role of an American teen-drama on Netflix.

After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teen begins to believe that he’s sending her signs from beyond the grave.

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston, Rocci Williams, Piper Perabo

Across three movies, with a budget of just over $170 million, over $523 was made at the box office, making the Has Fallen franchise one of the most profitable for Lionsgate.

When an assassination attempt on the President goes wrong, his trusted confidant, secret service agent Mike Branning is falsely accused and is taken into custody. Able to escape, Mike goes on the run, and must now avoid his own agency, and now attempts to find the true threat against the President’s life and clear his own name.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Apple of my Eyes (2021)

Dancing on Glass (2022) N

Dasvi (2022)

Etherkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Force 2 (2016)

Furioza (2022) N

Metal Lords (2022) N

Michela Giiraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N

Mile 22 (2018)

Military Wives (2019)

The In Between (2022) N

The Thing (2011)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Black Dog (Season 1)

Dirty Lines (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 5) N

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) N

Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1) N

Queen of the South (Season 5)

TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

x Return to Space (2022) N

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Limited Series) N

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (2022) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: April 8th, 2022

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) N

