What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

It’s another quiet week on Netflix Canada this week with only 32 new additions to the library. Regardless of the quantity, there’s still plenty of quality new Originals to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for August 21st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Hoops N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Cleo King

Coming from Fox tv is a hilarious new animated adult comedy to add to Netflix’s growing collection of the genre.

Ben Hopkins, a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach has been promised by his father that if he can lead his team to victory, he’ll make. Ben the coach of the Chicago Bulls. But if Ben loses one more time, the school will fire him, and his father will disown him for good.

High Score N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 37-47 Minutes

The impact of video games on our pop culture cannot be understated, and over the decades the use of game consoles has only become more prevalent. High Score chronicles the rise of some of the most popular video games from the 20th century, from the worldwide phenomenon of Pac-Man to the 3-D revolution of Wolfenstein and Doom.

The Sleepover N

Director: Trish Sie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Sadie Stanley, Maxwell Simkins, Cree Cicchino, Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman

One for some family-friendly fun, but eagle-eyed superhero fans will recognize Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello and Watchmen actress Malin Akerman.

Two siblings discover that their mother is a former master thief, and is currently in the witness protection program. When she is forced into pulling one last job, the siblings come to her rescue during one action-packed night.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

Like the rest of the world, Project Power and The Umbrella Academy have dominated their respective top spots on Netflix.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 21st, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣Dirty John

3️⃣Selling Sunset

4️⃣Good Girls

5️⃣(Un)Well

6️⃣Glow Up

7️⃣The 100

8️⃣Teenage Bounty Hunters

9️⃣World's Most Wanted

🔟Sons of Anarchy — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 21, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

A Girl Like Grace (2015)

Class of ’83 (2020 N

Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020) N

Dark Forces (2020) N

Faster (2010)

Good Kisser (2019)

Hope Springs (2012)

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Meet the In-Laws (2017)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Pixels (2015)

Scarecrow (2019)

The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

The Sleepover (2020) N

What’s to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

What’s Your Raashee? (2009)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

Alien TV (Season 1) N

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Bread Barbershop (Season 1)

Dere: An African Tale (Season 1)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

Hoops (Season 1) N

Lucifer (Season 5A) N

Rita (Season 5) N

Stranger (Season 2) N

Takki (2 Seasons)

3 New Documentaries & Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

Islands of Faith (2018)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

High Score (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 21st, 2020

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

