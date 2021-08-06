What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

It’s been one of the busiest starts to a month on Netflix Canada in a long time, thanks to the addition of 97 new movies and TV shows in the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week and the top 10s for August 6th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Vivo (2021) N

Director: Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker

Following the success of The Mitchells vs The Machines and Wish Dragon, for the third time in 2021 Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to stream a Sony Animated feature. Starring Hamilton creator and Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda, we expect this one to be a smash hit with subscribers across the world this weekend.

Vivo, a musical kinkajou, and his beloved owner Andrés Hernández share a passion for music. Andrés receives a letter from Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami, Florida. But tragedy strikes and Andrés passes away before he can attend the concert. It’s up to Vivo, and the help of Andrés’ grand-niece to get from Cuba to Miami, and deliver Andrés’ message in the form of a song.

The Green Mile (1999)

Director: Frank Darabont

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery| Runtime: 189 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell

If The Green Mile doesn’t have you in floods of tears by the end of the movie, then you must have a heart of pure ice. Easily one of the best movies of Tom Hanks’ long career, and the second-best adaptation of one of Stephen King’s novels.

When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man’s execution.

The Expendables Trilogy

Movies: 3

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtimes: 103 Minutes | 103 Minutes | 126 Minutes

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts

Nearly all of the greatest action movie stars of the past few decades teamed up to create one of the most badass ensemble movies of all time.

A group of the world’s most talented mercenaries is hired to take down a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man has performed extremely well on Netflix Canada this week. Love is Blind is also proving to be one of the most popular Originals on Netflix this past week.

Most Popular TV Shows on @Netflix_CA This Week: August 6th, 2021 1️⃣Love is Blind

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣Outer Banks

4️⃣The Walking Dead

5️⃣AP Bio

6️⃣Glow Up

7️⃣Manifest

8️⃣Blindspot

9️⃣Tatto Redo

🔟Never Have I Ever — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 6, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

75 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

76 (2016) N

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Aftermath (2021)

Bad Grandpa.5 (2014)

Body of Lies (2008)

Captive State (2019)

Chennai Express (2013)

Chocolat (2000)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Definiely Maybe (2008)

Desert Heat (1999)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Fathers and Guns (2009)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Hugo (2011)

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

Inside Man (2006)

Into the Night (1985)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Jarhead (2005)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kill ’em All (2012)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021)

Laurence Anyways (2012)

Looper (2012)

Ma (2019)

Mad Families (2017)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Menace 2 Society (1993)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

My Fair Lady (1964)

P2 (2007)

Primal Fear (1996)

Quam’s Money (2020)

Roxy Hunter and the Secret of the Shaman (2008)

Savages (2012)

Shark Tale (2004)

Slap Shot (1977)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Craigslist Killer (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Family Man (2000)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Hungover Games (2014)

The Hustle (2019)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Losers (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Swarm (2021) N

The Unborn (2009)

Time and Tide (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Two Times You (2018)

Underdog Kids (2015)

Vivo (2021) N

Western Stars (2019)

World Trade Center (2006)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) N

Control Z (Season 2) N

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

For Life (Season 1)

Hit & Run (Season 1) N

Hunter x Hunter (Season 6)

Mighty Raju (2 Seasons)

Navarasa (Volume 1) N

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

Two Fathers (Season 1)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

5 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Pray Away (2021) N

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 6th, 2021

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!