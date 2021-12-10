What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

There are 31 new movies and TV shows to enjoy on Netflix Canada this week, so treat yourself to a little break and settle in for a binge. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for December 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

The Grudge (2020)

Director: Nicolas Pesce

Genre: Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown, Zoe Fish, Andrea Riseborough

You may not be able to poop or take a bath/shower in peace after watching Sony’s latest attempt to reboot one of Japan’s biggest exported horror franchises.

After a young housewife murders her family in her home, a detective sets out to investigate and solve the case. However, upon entering the home and learning that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms whoever may enter, the detective tries to flee with her son, who is now being haunted by demonic spirits from the haunted house in the neighborhood.

Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Many years ago when Netflix was but a twinkle in the eyes of Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, to watch your favorite cartoons you would have to race downstairs in the morning with a bowl of cereal in front of the tv. To celebrate a long-forgotten culture amongst children, Skip and Treybor look at some of the most beloved Saturday morning cartoons of the 80s and 90s.

Voir (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 20 Minutes

Film lovers rejoice as some of the greatest and most iconic moments in Hollywood movie history are explored.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

Amsterdam to Anatolia (2019)

Anonymously Yours (2021) N

Aranyak (Season 1) N

Asakusa Kid (2021) N

Back to the Outback (2021) N

Clash (2016)

David and the Elves (2021) N

Dear Son (2018)

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

Facing Mecca (2018)

Falafel (2006)

Haifa Street (2019)

Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf (2019)

Still Out of My League (2021) N

The Grudge (2020)

The Unforgiveable (2021) N

Two (2021) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

Centaurworld (Season 2) N

Go Dog Go (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1) N

Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! (Season 1) N

Titans (Season 3) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series) N

Voir (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N

Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 10th, 2021

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N

Nicole Byer: BBW (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!