What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: December 15th, 2023

There are 49 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19)

New Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Medical, Romance | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Patrick Dempsey,

By the end of the nineteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, there’s a total of 420 episodes ready to be binged on. So, if you’re looking for something to keep you busy over Christmas, you’ll be watching Grey’s Anatomy well into the new year.

Meredith Grey, the daughter of a renowned surgeon, begins her journey as a surgeon as an intern at the Seattle Grace Hospital.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal

After a two-year sabbatical, The Dark Knight has returned to Netflix Canada.

Thanks to Batman, the streets of Gotham City have never been safer. However, when the mob bosses get desperate, they hire the Joker, who brings anarchy to Gotham, pushing Batman and the city to the brink.

Archer (Season 14)

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler

After 14 seasons, it’s the beginning of the end for Archer. A three-part finale will conclude the series, which will arrive on Netflix Canada later.

Super spay Sterling “Duchess” Archer and the dysfunctional agents of the ISIS spy agency keep the world safe from harm. But in between the missions and taking down bad guys, Archer is a womanizing alcoholic, with an apt for getting himself into trouble.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 15th, 2023

21 Jump Street (2012)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N

Cold Mountain (2003)

Familia (2023) N

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Get Santa (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Holiday in the Vineyards (2023)

I Love Lizzy (2023)

Japan (2023)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Leo (2023)

Making of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N

Outlander (2008)

Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023)

Talk to Me (2022)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Iceman (2013)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Miracle Club (2023)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 1: The Awakening (2023)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance (2023)

Villains in the Metropolis (2022)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 15th, 2023

1670 (Season 1) N

Archer (Season 14)

As the Crow Flies (Season 2) N

Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! (Season 1)

Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) N

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19)

Paw Patrol (Season 9)

Siri (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 6) N

The Golden Hour (Season 1)

The Influencer (Season 1)

Yoh! Christmas (Season 1) N

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 15th, 2023

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) N

If I Were Luísa Sonza (Season 1) N

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) N

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Limited Series) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 15th, 2023

Blood, Sweat & Heels (Season 1)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) N

Dubai Bling (Season 2) N

Single’s Inferno (Season 3) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!