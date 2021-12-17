What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: December 17th, 2021

There’s only a week left to go before Christmas, so make sure to take some time out of your weekend to sit back and relax and enjoy one of the 39 new additions to Netflix Canada this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for December 17th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Director: Nora Ephron

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger, Rita Wilson, Victor Garber

A beloved 90s classic, 93 was a great year for actor Tom Hanks who won his well-deserved Oscar for Philadelphia, only for a year later to earn a second Oscar for his role as Forrest Gump.

Grieving for the loss of his wife, Sam Baldwin, and his eight-year-old son Jonah relocate from Chicago to Seattle. On Christmas eve, Sam pours out his soul on a national radio show, which is heard by Annie Reed, a Baltimore-based newspaper writer who immediately falls in love with him and his story.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Albert Brooks, Diahne Abbott

Taxi Driver began a beautiful cinematic relationship between legendary director Martin Scorsese and the academy award-winning actor Robert De Niro.

Ex-Marine and Vietnam War veteran Travis Bickle moonlights as a taxi driver in New York City. With his mental health deteriorating, Travis becomes obsessed with the worker of a presidential campaign nomination, and with saving an underage prostitute from her pimp and lover Matthew.

Making The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) N

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 37 Minutes

Once you’ve binged the second season of The Witcher, make sure to check out exactly how the incredible team behind the series made the show.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 17th, 2021

A California Christmas City Lights (2021) N

A Naija Christmas (2021) N

Kadaseela Biriyani (2020)

Kurup (2021)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Guardian (2021)

The Hand of God (2021) N

The Witcher: Fireplace (2021) N

Tokyo Godfatehrs (2003)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 17th, 2021

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N

Archer (Season 12)

Bonus Family (Season 4) N

Decoupled (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 5)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N

Superstore (Season 6)

The Characters of the Continent (2021) N

The Witcher (Season 2) N

The Witcher Season One Recap: From the Beginning (2021) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 17th, 2021

137 Shots (2021) N

Making The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) N

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N

The Hand of God: Through Eyes of Sorrentino (2021) N

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 1 (2021) N

The Witcher Bestiary Season 1, Part 2 (2021) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 17th, 2021

Selling Tampa (Season 1) N

The Future Diary (Season 1) N

