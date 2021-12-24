What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

Despite the small number of additions to Netflix Canada this week, there’s still plenty to keep you going over the Christmas weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for December 24th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern

As one of the most influential novels of the 19th century, it’s no wonder the story has received multiple movie adaptations over the decades. However, Greta Gerwig’s take on the story almost had multiple Oscar wins at the Academy Awards, barely missing out on some of the most prestigious awards to movies like Parasite.

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms

Don’t Look Up (2021) N

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan

We’ve been waiting all year to see what was in store for us in Adam McKay’s latest comedy, and suffice to say we think it’s going to be a smash hit over Christmas.

When a pair of astronomers discover that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in 6 months, they set out on a media tour to convince the most powerful leaders of the world, and the public, of their impending doom.

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Lily Collins, Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold

Emily in Paris was a big hit with subscribers in 2020, and now she’s back ready to take on the most romantic city in the world and her love life.

Emily, a young woman from the American mid-west, gets her dream job when a marketing firm in Paris hires her. Brought in to provide an American’s perspective on their approach, it’s not long before cultures clash.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

1000 Miles from Chistmas (2021) N

Angel of Mine (2019)

Don’t Look Up (2021) N

Grumpy Christmas (2021) N

Little Women (2019)

Minnal Murali (2021) N

Princess ‘Daya’ Reese (2021)

STAND BY ME Doraemon (2014)

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (2020) N

Will You Marry (2021)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

Badanamu ABC TV (Season 1)

Badanmu Pop (Season 1)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2) N

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Oscar (Season 1) N

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N

The Girl from Oslo (Season 1) N

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

WWII in Color: Road to Victory (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

Single’s Inferno (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 24th, 2021

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N

