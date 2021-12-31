What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

To celebrate the end of an eventful year in and out of Netflix, make sure to watch one of the new 40 movies and TV shows added to Netflix Canada this week for December 31st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Riddick (2013)

Director: David Twohy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackhoff, Jordi Molla, Matt Nable

Aside from being Don “The Family Man” Toretto, Vin Diesel’s role as Riddick has easily been one of his most iconic.

When Riddick is left for dead on the sun scorched world of an alien planet, he finds himself fighting against an alien race of super predators.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Director: David O. Russell

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker

Jennifer Lawrence had been acting a few years before a super breakout 2012 launched her into absolute stardom by winning the Academy Award for Best Actress.

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

The Standups (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Some of the freshest faces in comedy take centre stage with some killer new jokes, controversial topics, and lots of laughs.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

Chief Daddy (2018)

Death to 2021 (2021) N

Dream House (2011)

Get a Job (2016)

Govinda Govind (2021)

Hand Rolled Cigarette (2020)

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)

Jackie & Ryan (2014)

Left Behind (2014)

Macbeth (2015)

Momshies! Your Soul is Mine (2021)

New in Town (2009)

Paper Planes (2014)

Riddick (2013)

Saving Santa (2013)

Seal Team (2021) N

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Door into Summer (2021)

The Envelope (2018)

The Lost Daughter (2021) N

Time Out (2019)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

Anxious People (Limited Series) N

Azcarate: No Holds Barred (Season 1) N

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Chhota Bheem (Season 4)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N

Fifty: The Series (Season 2)

Kitz (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 2) N

Memories of Love (Season 1)

Qin Empire: Alliance (Season 3)

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Stay Close (Season 1) N

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (Season 1)

Word Party Presents Math! (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

Daiki Tsuneta Tokyo Chaotic (2021)

Art & Tech (Season 1)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Limited Series) N

Made by Design (Season 1)

Storie of a Generation – With Pope Franci (Season 1) N

3 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (2021) N

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N

The Standups (Season 3) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: December 31st, 2021

Queer Eye (Season 6) N

