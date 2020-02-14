What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 14th, 2020

There are 38 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix Canada this week! There’s something for everyone to enjoy on this Valentine’s day and weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for February 14th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

After making its debut almost 2 years ago, it’s been a long wait for the highly anticipated sequel, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Arguably, this may be one of the more suitable movies for a lovely Valentine’s night in with your partner.

Just as Lara Jean and Peter take their relationship to officially official, a recipient of Lara’s previously sent letters enters the picture, causing a rift between the young couple.

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Season 5 is almost here, so we can finally confirm that the fourth season of Better Call Saul is now available to stream on Netflix Canada.

Before he was Saul Goodman, he was Jimmy McGill. 6 years before becoming the lawyer to the most notorious meth dealer in America, Jimmy was a small-time attorney lawyer whose ambitions and morals often got him into trouble.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmagedon (2020) N

One of the most beloved characters of Aardman, Shaun the Sheep, now has his own Netflix Original!

When an alien possessing strange powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun the Sheep quickly makes a new friend. Together they must run from a dangerous organization that wants to capture the intergalactic visitor.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

30 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmagedon (2020) N

Admission (2013)

After the Wedding (2019)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) N

Cuddle Weather (2019)

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) N

Fanatyk (2017)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

French Toast (2015)

Fronteras (2018)

God’s Own Country (2017)

Heartbeats (2017)

In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds (2011)

In the Name of the King 3: Last Mission (2014)

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

JT LeRoy (2018)

Liefling (2010)

Love for Sale 2 (2019)

Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019)

Polaroid (2019)

Soccer Mom (2008)

Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) N

The Bank Job (2008)

The Coldest Game (2019) N

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

Thottappan (2019)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

Triple 9 (2016)

6 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Cable Girls: Season 5 N

Castle and Castle: Season 1

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 N

Sleepless Society: Insomnia: Season 1

Van Helsing: Season 4

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

ROAD TO ROMA (2020) N

