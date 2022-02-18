What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

Netflix Canada subscribers can enjoy 34 brand new movies and TV shows from this weeks latest additions. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for February 18th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past weeek’s top highlights:

Space Force (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Owen Daniels, Steve Carell, John Malcovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers

Tasked with creating the sixth branch of the United States armed services, General Mark R. Naird must prove the value of Space Force, and its future to protecting and exploring the interests of Earth in space.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N

Director: Rory Kennedy

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) N

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Starring: Ali Wong

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

A Cinderella Story (2004)

AI Love You (2022)

Erax (2022) N

Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N

Focus (2015)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N

Heart Shot (2022) N

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Love & Basketball (2000)

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta (2007)

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in rhe Winter, Miiracle Sakura

(2008)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N

The Lockdown Plan (2020) N

The Rookies (2019)

Tammy (2014)

1o New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N

Secrets of Summer (Season 1) N

Space Force (Season 2) N

The Cuphead Show (Season 1) N

Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N

Twenty-Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Young Wallander (Season 2) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) N

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N

1 New Reality Serie Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 18th, 2022

Swap Shop (Season 2) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!