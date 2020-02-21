What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 21st, 2020

While only a small sum of 23 new titles have been added to the Canada library, there’s still lots to be enjoyed to last you until next week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for February 21st, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Vikings: Season 3

Two seasons of Vikings arrived earlier this year, and now subscribers in Canada can tune in to enjoy the third season of the epic Viking-drama.

Ragnar Lothrbok, a farmer and Viking warrior changes the history of Europe forever when he and a crew of fellow warriors sail to the British Isles. With a new country to plunder and sack, Ragnar eyes to become the leader of all Vikings, but enemies lay around every corner.

Babies: Season 1 N

The first year of a babies life is arguably the most important of all our lives, this docu-series takes an in-depth look into the development of babies as and the rapid development that happens within a year.

Glitch Techs: Season 1 N

It’s an exciting time for kids to be Netflix subscribers as the streaming service continues to get access to exclusive content. With a number of Nickelodeon titles already available on Netflix Canada, Glitch Techs is the very first Original from the acclaimed Kids television network.

To hide their real jobs of hunting video game monsters that have escaped into the real world, two teenagers take up jobs at a video game store.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Den of Thieves (2018)

Helios (2015)

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Miss Virgina (2019)

Pretville (2012)

Rich Kids (2018)

System Crasher (2020) N

The Body (2019)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) N

Yeh Ballet (2020) N

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories: 1 Season

Gentefied: Season 1 N

Glitch Techs: Season 1 N

On the Real: Season 1

Passion. Panache. Pep.: Season 1

Puerta 7: Season 1 N

Spectros: Season 1 N

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Part 1 N

Vikings: Season 3

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Babies: Part 1 N

Untamed Romania (2018)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

The Chef Show: 3 Volumes N

