What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 25th, 2022

With March only days away it comes as no surprise that it’s a slow week on Netflix Canada with only 23 new movies and TV shows added to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Scoob (2020)

Director: Tony Cervone

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Will Forte, Mark Whalberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron

Taking a step back in time, Scoob takes a look at the origin of the loveable hound’s friendship with his best friend Shaggy, and how they came to team up with Velma, Daphne, and Fred to create Mystery Inc.

A Madea Homecoming (2022) N

Director: Tyler Perry

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, Brendan O’Carroll, Jennifer Gibney

Tyler Perry is back once again as Madea, and this time, she’s not putting up with any nonsense or family drama as she celebrates her great-grandson’s college graduation. But chaos erupts when Ireland’s very own Agnus Brown arrives.

The Misfits (2021)

Director: Renny Harlin

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon, Rami Jaber, Jamie Chung

After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 25th, 2022

A Madea Homecoming (2022) N

Blippi The Musical (2021)

Don’t Kill Me (2022)

Quo vadis, Aida? (2021)

Restless (2022) N

Scoob (2020)

Social Man (2021)

The Diesel (2018)

The Misfits (2021)

UFO (2022) N

Vicky and Her Majesty (2021)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 25th, 2022

Back to 15 (Season 1) N

El final del paraiso (Season 1)

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) N

Merli. Sapere Aude (Season 1) N

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chasmah (Season 1)

The Fame Game (Season 1) N

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 25th, 2022

11M: Terror in Madrid (2022) N

Art&Tech (Season 2)

Race: Bubba Wallace (Limited Series) N

1 New Interactive Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 25th, 2022

Cat Burglar (2022) N

