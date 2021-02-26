What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 26th, 2021

Canadians with Netflix were treated to a big batch of new releases this week although the majority were non-English titles. Here’s a roundup of everything new on Netflix Canada over the past 7 days and we’ll also look at what’s been trending the region too.

If nothing on this list is taking your fancy, we’ve got a preview lined up for you looking into all the new releases set to hit Netflix Canada in March 2021 here.

Now let’s get into some of the highlights for the week:

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Director: Jon S. Baird

Cast: Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Shirley Henderson

Nominated for a Golden Globe is this biopic on the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy who are trying to revive their movie careers after a slump in recent years by touring the United Kingdom.

Although the movie didn’t set the box office on fire, it’s scored well with audiences and if you have any love for the two characters Coogan and Reilly excellently play, you should add this to your list straight away.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass

Writer: Sarah Lampert

Compared to Gilmore Girls, this series hasn’t taken the world by storm just yet but for those that have dove in, they’ve come away wanting more (more on the prospects of a season 2 here).

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week

23 New Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Bigfoot Family (2020) N

Blue, Painful, Fragile (2020)

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (2021) N

Classmates Minus (2020) N

Crazy About Her (2021) N

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (Mumbai Diaries) (2010)

Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty (2021) N

Geez & Ann (2021) N

Ginny & Georgia – The Afterparty (2021) N

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lagaan (2001)

M8 – When Death Rescues Life (2019)

Madness in the Desert (Chale Chalo: The Lunacy of Film Making) (2004)

Peepli Live (2010)

Pelé (2021)

Red (2021)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Taare Zameen Par (Like Stars on Earth) (2007)

The Girl on the Train (2021) N

Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur (2020)

Who Am I (2014)

10 New TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

100 días para enamorarnos (Seasons 1-2)

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N

Canine Intervention (Season 1) N

Falsa identidad (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Seasons 1-3)

True: Terrific Tales (Season 1)

Vincenzo (Season 1) N – New Episodes Weekly

Zindagi in Short (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Canada This Week

Unhinged To All the Boys: Always and Forever Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie Then Came You Creed II Finding ‘Ohana We Can Be Heroes The Grinch If Beale Street Could Talk Waterworld

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week

Behind Her Eyes Firefly Lane New Amsterdam Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Shameless Superstore Tribes of Europa Teen Titans Go! The Crew Snowpiercer

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know down in the comments.