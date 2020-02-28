What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 28th, 2020

Across the board, a lot of the Netflix libraries have received around 30 new titles this week, Netflix Canada included. You’ll have plenty to enjoy over the weekend, and you can look forward to a whole heap of new arrivals on Sunday when March arrives.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Rampage (2018)

In what may have seemed like his millionth film in 2018, Dwayne Johnson starred in the film adaptation of the classic video game Rampage. While the film didn’t make as much as some of Johnson’s others, it still brought in a huge $428 million at the box office.

George, an albino silverback gorilla is infected with an unknown serum, forcing his body to grow to a monstrous size. His friend and guardian primatologist Davis Okoye team up with geneticist Dr. Kate Caldwell to prevent George, and two further infected beats, a giant wolf and a giant crocodile, from destroying the city of Chicago.

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Based on the novel of the same name by author Jennifer Niven, this will be a real tear-jerker for subscribers this weekend.

Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) N

It’s a blast to the past for Pokemon fans, but with a modern twist. Over 20 years since the release of the first Pokemon movie, there have been over a dozen movies and countless episodes of the anime series. An update of the first film, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is a retelling of the original film but animated in CGI.

Hired by Team Rocket leader Giovanni to clone the legendary Pokémon Mew, Dr. Fuji creates the sentient being Mewtwo. Angered by his purpose to be nothing more than a weapon, Mewtwo escapes the facility and sets to challenge his prowess against the world’s greatest Pokémon trainers. Inviting trainers from all over, Ash, Brock, and Misty get caught up in the legendary Pokémon’s scheme to rebuild the world.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Arrival (2016)

Couple of Days (2016)

Every Time I Die (2019)

Full Count (2019)

Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015)

Girl on the Third Floor (2019)

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2019) N

Rampage (2018)

Taxi Driver (2015)

The Arbitration (2016)

The Endless Trench (2019) N

The Visit (2015)

When Love Happens (2014)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

Always a Witch: Season 2 N

Followers: Season 1 N

Happy!: Season 2

Hi Bye, Mama!: Season 1 N

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Season 2

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

Six Windows in the Desert: Season 1

Toy Boy: Season 1 N

Unstoppable: Season 1 N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 N

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: Limited Series N

Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Canada This Week:

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (2019) N

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!