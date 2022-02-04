What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week: February 4th, 2022

It’s a busy start to the new month on Netflix Canada with the addition of 51 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week for February 4th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Raising Dion (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Sammi Haney

It’s been 18 months since Raising Dion first debuted on Netflix, and subscribers have waited incredibly patiently for the series epic return.

A widowed single mom discovers that her son has superpowers and tries to figure out how to raise him safely and responsibly.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 19

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley, Anneliese Judge, Rowland

While Netflix is famous for some of its mature and graphic content, over the past couple of years Netflix has ramped up its effort to deliver more Hallmark-like content. Much to the delight of many Netflix subscribers who have tuned in to the likes of Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River.

Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

Director: Sean Anders

Genre: Comedy, Crime| Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Charlie Day, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Spacey

Tired of working under someone else, Nick, Dale, and Kurt decide it’s time to set up their own businesses and become their own bosses. However, when they are tricked into taking out a loan that they can’t afford to pay back, they kidnap the son of the man responsible in the hope that ransoming him back can pay off the loan. But when the son takes part in the hare-brained scheme, chaos ensues as he asks for more money than intended.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Canada This Week

32 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 4th, 2022

47 Ronin (2013)

American Reunion (2012)

Ask Me Anything (2014)

Big Stan (2007)

Brian Banks (2018)

Damage (2009)

Daylight (1996)

Driven to Kill (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Killer Elite (2011)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Limitless (2011)

Loopa Lapeta (2022) N

Love Is in the Air (2013)

Me Against You: Mr. S’s Vendetta (2020)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) N

Red Dragon (2002)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Through My Window (2022) N

Time (2021)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

United 93 (2006)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 4th, 2022

Beauty Inside (Season 1)

Dark Desire (Season 2) N

Finding Ola (Season 1) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) N

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Murderville (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 4th, 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 4th, 2022

Django & Django (2021)

Expedition Happiness (2017)

The Tinder Swindler (2022) N

MeatEater (Season 6) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments below!